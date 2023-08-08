Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained President - The Messenger
Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland held two hours of “extremely frank and at times quite difficult” talks with coup leaders in Niger on Tuesday, August 7. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Military coup leaders in Niger blocked a top U.S. official from visiting President Mohamed Bazoum in his house arrest, and insisted he would not be reinstated. 

“They were quite firm about how they want to proceed, and it is not in support of the constitution of Niger,” acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told reporters Tuesday night in Niamey, the capital. 

Nuland said her two-hour talk with members of the junta was “extremely frank and at times quite difficult.”

Led by the U.S.-trained commander of Niger’s presidential guard, members of the armed forces took power on July 26, creating a regional crisis in a key Western counterterrorism ally in Africa’s Sahel region.

The ECOWAS regional grouping of West African nations is holding a summit on Niger on Thursday after threatening military action if Bazoum isn’t released and returned to power.

U.S. law requires a cutoff of most American aid to countries where elected governments have been toppled. Nuland said she made “absolutely clear the kinds of support that we will legally have to cut off if democracy is not restored.”

Bazoum hasn’t been heard from publicly since August 4, when he published an opinion article in the Washington Post pleading for assistance in returning the country to democracy. 

“I write this as a hostage,” he said.

