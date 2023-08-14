Niger Military Junta May Charge Deposed President With ‘High Treason’ - The Messenger
Niger Military Junta May Charge Deposed President With ‘High Treason’

The threat came as regional sanctions began to pinch Niger's economy

Dan Morrison
A supporter of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) holds a Niger flag as they gather for a demonstration in Niamey on August 11, 2023 near a French airbase in Niger. AFP via Getty Images

The Niger military junta threatened to try imprisoned President Mohamed Bazoum for high treason as it blasted a regional block of 15 nations for imposing economic sanctions.

Coup leaders have gathered "evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices…for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger," Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane said late Sunday.

Bazoum could face the death penalty if convicted.

Nigeriens "have been hard hit by the illegal, inhumane and humiliating sanctions imposed by ECOWAS," Abdramane said, complaining of shortages of food, medicine, and electricity.

Led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, the U.S.-trained commander of the presidential guard, military officers imprisoned Bazoum and dissolved his elected government last month, drawing threats of military intervention by the ECOWAS grouping of West African nations. 

The military’s threat to put Bazoum on trial came after a group of senior Islamic scholars from neighboring Nigeria met with Tchiani and reported Sunday that coup leaders were open to diplomacy.

ECOWAS voted last week to raise a “standby force” to free Bazoum and restore him to power, and has closed its borders to trade with Niger. 

“The military option seriously considered by ECOWAS is not a war against Niger and its people, but a police operation against the hostage taker and his accomplices,” Hassoumi Massoudou, a top official in Bazoum’s foreign ministry said Sunday on social media.

“It is enough for Gen. Tchaini and his accomplices to put an end to this villainous enterprise for the sanctions and the police operation to stop.” 

On Saturday, Bazoum, his wife, and son were finally allowed to see a doctor after more than two weeks in custody. Coup leaders had cut the president off from fresh food, water, electricity and medical care. 

"He's fine, given the situation," a member of his entourage told AFP. The physician also brought food to the family, who are being held on the presidential compound. 

Bazoum’s main concern was for his 20-year-old son, AFP reported. "My son is sick, has a serious heart condition, and needs to see a doctor," he was earlier quoted as saying. "They've refused to let him get medical treatment."

Niger is a key counter-terrorism ally of the U.S. in Africa's Sahel region and hosts 1,100 American troops and a drone base.

On Monday officials said that six Nigerien soldiers and 10 Islamist militants had been killed Sunday in during fighting on the western border area where Niger meets Mali and Burkina Faso.

