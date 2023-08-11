Military strongmen threatened to murder Niger’s imprisoned president if foreign forces invade to restore democracy there, raising the stakes of possible military intervention.



Members of the Niger junta told acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland they would assassinate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum in the event of an invasion by Niger’s West African neighbors, the Associated Press reported, citing two Western officials.



On Thursday, nine members of the ECOWAS regional block voted in Nigeria to create a “standby force” to restore the constitutional order in Niger. The African Union on Friday endorsed the plan, as the A.U. Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat announced his “strong support” and called for Bazoum’s freedom.

ECOWAS leaders didn’t spell out the planned size of the standby force, or the countries that would contribute, but the leader of one member state was up front about joining the military effort.

“Ivory Coast will provide a battalion and has made all the financial arrangements,” President Alassane Ouattara told Ivorian state TV. “We are determined to install Bazoum in his position. Our objective is peace and stability in the sub-region.”

A supporter of Niger's military junta, the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, demonstrates in the capital against possible West African military intervention to restore elected President Mohamed Bazoum to power. AFP via Getty Images

It was during a meeting on Tuesday with members of the military junta that Nuland received the threat to kill Niger’s president, AP reported. Nuland was denied access to Bazoum during the talks, which she called “extremely frank and at times quite difficult.”



The Nigerien president has told colleagues he and his wife are being held in quarters on the presidential compound without fresh food or water, with nothing to eat but dry pasta and rice, denied electricity and medical care.

“The situation of my family is very difficult currently,” the president's daughter Zazia Bazoum, told the Guardian on Friday from Paris.



“They are staying in the dark, and the weather in Niger is very difficult...the house is very hot." She said the family's food had rotted in the refrigerator since coup leaders cut off the electricity.”

“President Bazoum has devoted his life to working to improve the daily lives of Nigeriens. There is no justification for such treatment,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles said Friday.

The U.S. and France both backed the West African plan.



"We very much support ECOWAS' leadership and work on this," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Niger is the West’s last counter-terrorism partner in the sub-Saharan Sahel region of Africa, and is home to 1,100 American troops and a U.S. drone base.

The French foreign ministry said in a statement that it “affirms its full support for all the conclusions adopted” at Thursday’s summit.

“France reiterates its firm condemnation of the putsch attempt underway in Niger, as well as the kidnapping of President Bazoum and his family.”