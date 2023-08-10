Niger Coup Question: What Are 1,100 US Troops Doing in the Country?

When it comes to U.S. security priorities, Niger rarely gets a mention. And yet the U.S. military mission in Niger - with two bases and roughly 1,100 American troops – is larger than the U.S. deployments in Syria or Somalia, to name a pair of better-known counterterrorism hotspots.

Now, in the aftermath of the coup and a spike in tensions in the West African country, that mission is in jeopardy.

The White House has threatened to cut off military assistance to Niger if the country’s new military leaders do not return power to the country’s civilian government. The junta has closed the country’s airspace, meaning a halt to drone flights the U.S. conducts from those two American military bases in the country. The U.S. troops in Niger are now also at risk of being caught in the middle of a regional war, with the West African security organization ECOWAS threatening a military intervention to restore the country’s president to power. Officials have warned that the chaos could benefit the increasingly powerful jihadist groups in the region, and potentially provide an opening for Russia’s Wagner Group to expand its African footprint.

Complicating matters is the uncomfortable fact that Brig. Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou, one of the coup’s apparent leaders, has worked closely with the U.S. military over the years. That makes Niger the latest in a long line of African countries where U.S.-trained officers have wound up overthrowing their countries’ governments.

For now, U.S. officials have not stopped short of announcing any plans to pull out of the country and have scrupulously avoided describing events in Niger as a “coup,” which under U.S. law would require them to halt security assistance.

“In terms of our force posture, nothing has changed,” Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, said on Tuesday.

But all this chaos and uncertainty has raised the question of what those American soldiers are doing in Niger.

A growing mission

A small number of U.S. military advisors deployed to Niger shortly after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, as part of a program to train and equip counterterrorism forces in several countries in the Sahel, the arid border region between Saharan and sub-Saharan Africa. It was just one of many global deployments begun as part of the Bush Administration’s post-9/11 war against terrorism, a campaign built on the idea that terrorist organizations had to be stopped at their source.

But the current phase of the U.S. mission in Niger began in 2013, when President Barack Obama notified congress that 100 U.S. troops would be deployed to Niger in order to “provide support for intelligence collection”.

It was a critical time in the region. Two years earlier, the government of Libya–which borders Niger to the north–was overthrown with the assistance of a NATO military intervention, which had the unintended consequence of flooding the Sahel region with weapons and extremist fighters. Separatists aligned with militant Islamist groups had taken over much of Northern Mali. This prompted a French military intervention to put down the Mali rebellion, which then evolved into a wider French military operation to fight jihadist groups in several of its former colonies in the Sahel. One of these was Niger.

The U.S. air force delivered many of the French troops to the region, and the original stated purpose of the U.S. presence in Niger was to provide surveillance and intelligence to the French and to regional governments.

Much of this support was provided from a drone base operated near the capital, Niamey. Later, a second facility, known as Air Base 201, was constructed outside the city of Agadez, in Central Niger, near the smuggling routes used by militants to transport arms from Libya to Mali. In 2021, the New York Times reported that the CIA was conducting drone flights from yet another facility in Niger.

While some of the drones flying from these facilities are armed, a spokesperson for the U.S. Africa Command told The Messenger that “U.S. forces have not conducted any strikes in or from Niger.” However, the intelligence collected by the U.S. has been used to facilitate drone strikes by others, such as France’s killing of Islamic State leader Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahraoui in 2021.

Not all of the U.S. troops in Niger are involved in the drone program. U.S. special forces have also worked to train and assist the Nigerien military. This role had tragic consequences in 2017 when a joint patrol was ambushed by a local ISIS affiliate, killing four U.S. and four Nigerien troops. The incident briefly brought attention to a deployment few Americans were aware of. Even Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a leading voice on U.S. national security issues who sits on the Armed Services Committee, admitted at the time that he “didn’t know there was a thousand troops in Niger.”

A U..S Marine supervises a battalion of Nigerien soldiers as they fire on a target during a training exercise September 22, 2004 in Samara, Niger. Jacob Silberberg/Getty Images

The linchpin of the Sahel

In the two weeks since the July coup, the White House and State Department have made it clear that they see Niger as extremely important. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken personally with ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, and Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland traveled to Niamey for talks with Nigerien military leaders that she described as “extremely frank and at times quite difficult.”

The U.S. presence in Niger has grown since that first 2013 deployment, along with the perceived threat from the region. The Sahel is increasingly the center of the global fight against Islamist militant groups. Despite ten years of military intervention by France, the U.S. and others, a range of militant organizations - including the ISIS-affiliated Islamic State in the Greater Sahara and the al-Qaida affiliated JNIM - control a wide swath of territory in the region, including about 40 percent of Burkina Faso, Niger’s neighbor to the west.

West Africa as a whole recorded more than 1,800 terrorist attacks in the first half of 2023, resulting in nearly 4,600 deaths.

Niger’s importance to efforts to combat this violence has only increased in the wake of recent coups in Mali and Burkina Faso, which resulted in the end of the French military missions in those countries. (Some of those French troops have relocated to Niger.)

"Niger was certainly seen as the linchpin in counterterrorism operations,” Andrew Lebovich, a research fellow at the Clingendael Institute who studies security issues in the Sahel, told The Messenger.

“A lot of officials have described it as the ‘last man standing’ in the region: the last quote-unquote ‘democratic’ partner in the region, and the last fairly reliable partner in the Sahel. That’s now at risk."

A lost opportunity

Part of the reason the U.S. chose to construct these facilities in Niger back in 2013 involved geography. It’s a large country in the center of the continent, bordering most of the other Sahel countries where militant groups were active. Part of it was also political. Niger had shifted from military to civilian rule with successful presidential elections back in 2011.

Cameron Hudson, a former CIA and National Security Council analyst now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told The Messenger that the U.S. had intended for Niger to be a new model for assistance, a shift from previous French and American missions which have been criticized as heavy handed and too focused on security. In the new approach, the U.S. provided military support but also hundreds of millions of dollars in aid in food security, education, and climate resilience to Niger, which consistently ranks as one of the poorest in the world. It also funded media and civil society programs in an effort to support the country’s fledgling democracy, an approach that seemed validated by successful elections and peaceful transfers of power in 2016 and 2021.

“The thing that is sort of surprising to people in Washington now is that this was a place where we were trying to get it right, acknowledging that we got it wrong” in other countries, Hudson said.

It’s difficult to know just how much popular support the coup has in Niger, and the State Department has rejected the argument that the crowds holding rallies to support the coup and waving Russian flags in Niamey are representative of public opinion.

But Hudson said he believes Niger should be a warning of the difficulties the U.S. faces in reading the true political currents in the countries where its military operates.

“We can fly drones that give us clarity at 35,000 feet, but clearly we did not have clarity of what was happening at the ground level,” he said. “And now everything else we’ve done there is put at risk.”