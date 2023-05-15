NICU Babies Were Dressed Up As Taylor Swift Albums To Celebrate The Eras Tour

Two nurses at a Tennessee hospital brought their excitement for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to the neonatal intensive care unit, according to People.

Olivia Horne and Allison Harris hatched the plan to dress up the babies in the unit as different Swift eras when working a night shift with respiratory therapist Leah Landa at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown in Nashville, Tennessee. They were talking about their favorite songs, and what they would wear at the singer’s show when the idea formed, People reported.

The babies were adorned in yarn wigs and felt outfits to represent looks from each of Swift’s 10 albums: “Taylor Swift, “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989,” “reputation,” “Lover,” “folklore,” “evermore” and “Midnights.”

The oldest patient in the unit was dressed as Swift’s friend and collaborator, musician Ed Sheeran, complete with a red wig and tattoo sleeves, according to a Facebook post from the hospital.

The babies in the unit are “fearless and we are so thrilled they have a place in this world,” the hospital said in the post.