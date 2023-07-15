NHL’s Alex Galchenyuk Threatened Police Officer During Arrest: ‘Your Bloodline Is Dead’ - The Messenger
NHL’s Alex Galchenyuk Threatened Police Officer During Arrest: ‘Your Bloodline Is Dead’

The former Arizona Coyotes forward allegedly told an officer 'one phone call and you're dead' and hurled racial slurs at another

Mark Moore
Alex Galchenyuk skates during the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 19, 2022, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.Rich Graessle/Getty Images

The Arizona Coyotes dumped Alex Galchenyuk after a police report revealed the NHL forward allegedly told an officer "one phone call and you're dead," threatened the officer's wife and child and spewed racist comments during his arrest in Scottsdale last weekend, according to reports.

Scottsdale Police Department officers responded to a report of a BMW striking a curb on Sunday and found Galchenyuk walking around a nearby parking lot in an "unsteady fashion" and "lying down" on the ground, Fox 10 Phoenix said, citing the police report.

The officers managed to get the 29-year-old Galchenyuk into the police cruiser where he allegedly continued to verbally attack them.

"I'm gonna chop you, your wife, your daughter," he told one officer, according to the police report, which noted Galchenyuk allegedly threatened to have their kidneys cut out.

"One phone call and you're all dead, your whole family, your bloodline is dead," Galchenyuk, who was born in the U.S. to Belarusian parents but spent much of his childhood in Russia, also allegedly said to the officers.

As Galchenuk allegedly continued to hurl racial slurs at an African-American officer, the report said the cop "asked Alexander to not refer to me using that term."

"He continued to say that derogatory meaning and threatening violence on to me until arriving" at the station, the report continues.

The Coyotes, which signed Galchenyuk to a one-year $775,000 contract on July 1, terminated it on Thursday. 

"We are aware of the incident involving Alex Galchenyuk and strongly condemn this type of behavior. Once the Club was made aware of the allegations, we immediately began the process of terminating his standard player's contract through the proper channels in conjunction with the National Hockey League," the team said in a statement.

"As a result, the Arizona Coyotes today have exercised the team's right to terminate the contract of Alex Galchenyuk due to a material breach of the terms of his" contract, it said.

Galchenyuk was arrested on charges of private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating behavior, police said.

He has been released on his own recognizance. 

With the Associated Press

