NHL Player Alex Galchenyuk Dropped by Coyotes After Arrest for Alleged Hit and Run, Disorderly Conduct

Phoenix had announced the signing of the 29-year-old forward July 1

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Alex Galchenyuk skates during the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 19, 2022, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.Rich Graessle/Getty Images

The Phoenix Coyotes moved to terminate the contract of forward Alex Galchenyuk Thursday, four days after the NHL veteran was arrested near the Arizona capital on multiple charges, the Athletic reported.

Galchenyuk, 29, was arrested Sunday in Scottsdale on suspicion of private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to a report by the Athletic’s Katie Strang.

He was booked into the Phoenix City jail on Sunday and arraigned on Monday.

The Coyotes, who signed Galchenyuk July 1 to a one-year contract, announced Thursday the team had placed him on unconditional waivers to ultimately terminate his contract.

Galchenyuk was the third-overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft but has had a journeyman career in the NHL, playing six seasons with the Montreal Canadiens after they drafted him as well as partial-season stints with the Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche.

He had also played two prior seasons with the Coyotes, in 2021-22 and 2018-19.

