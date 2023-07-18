NHL Player Alex Galchenyuk Apologizes for Drunken Tirade: ‘I Let You All Down’  - The Messenger
NHL Player Alex Galchenyuk Apologizes for Drunken Tirade: ‘I Let You All Down’ 

'My actions have cost me my chance to do what I love,' the former NHL player said

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Alex Galchenyuk skates during the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 19, 2022, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Former Arizona Coyotes hockey player Alex Galchenyuk apologized to teammates and fans after a drunken tirade earlier this month cost him his spot on the Phoenix-based team. 

Galchenyuk, 29, posted an apology on Twitter Tuesday, addressing the incident and writing in part, “My behavior last week was deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful, and just plain awful.”

“I let you all down and I am truly sorry,” the statement continued. “While this behavior after drinking alcohol is not representative of who I am, I do have to take responsibility for it. My actions have cost me my chance to do what I love, play professional hockey.”

Police arrested Galchenyuk on charges of private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating behavior, The Messenger previously reported.

He was released on his own recognizance. 

On July 9, Scottsdale police responding to a report of a BMW striking a curb and found Galchenyuk walking around a nearby parking lot in an "unsteady fashion" and "lying down" on the ground, KSAZ-TV reported, citing the police report.

The officers managed to get Galchenyuk into the police cruiser where he allegedly verbally attacked them.

"I'm gonna chop you, your wife, your daughter," he told one officer, according to the police report, which noted Galchenyuk allegedly threatened to have their kidneys cut out.

"One phone call and you're all dead, your whole family, your bloodline is dead," Galchenyuk, who was born in the U.S. to Belarusian parents but spent much of his childhood in Russia, also allegedly said to the officers, The Messenger previously reported.

He is also accused of hurling racial slurs at a responding Black officer.

Galchenyuk signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Coyotes on July 1.

The Coyotes released him Friday.

"We are aware of the incident involving Alex Galchenyuk and strongly condemn this type of behavior. Once the Club was made aware of the allegations, we immediately began the process of terminating his standard player's contract through the proper channels in conjunction with the National Hockey League," the team said in a statement.

"As a result, the Arizona Coyotes today have exercised the team's right to terminate the contract of Alex Galchenyuk due to a material breach of the terms of his" contract, it said.

