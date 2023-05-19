The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    NFL Star T.J. Watt Takes an Unexpected Dip While Pool Cleaning

    "Warning…the activity in this video may be dangerous."

    Published
    Nick Gallagher
    Cindy Ord/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tweeted a video of himself cleaning debris out of his pool before taking a spill and falling in himself.

    Watt jokingly tweeted a warning with the video, saying "Warning…the activity in this video may be dangerous. Don't try this at home (I am completely ok)."

    One user responded, "Not trying to lose three extra games this year because T.J. needed to get some leaves out of the pool."

    The post has received more than 12,000 likes so far.

