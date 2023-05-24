NFL Punter Cut amid Gang Rape Rumors is Exonerated, Practicing with Jets

Now that his name's been cleared, Matt Araiza is looking to make his NFL debut — again.
The punting phenom was accused of participating in a gang rape — along with two of his former San Diego State teammates — as part of a pending civil lawsuit filed last year by the alleged victim.
When the allegations surfaced, Araiza was released by the Buffalo Bills prior to the official start of the NFL season.
Earlier this month, unsealed court records revealed that prosecutors in California never pursued criminal charges against Araiza, 23, because he was not present during the alleged sexual assault.
The gang rape allegedly occurred at a house party in San Diego.
Though he's been cleared by prosecutors, the civil suit is still pending.
According to a New York Post report, the San Diego native is back on the East Coast, and was working out with the New York Jets on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the Jets could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The free agent, nicknamed the "Punt God," was a sixth-round pick for the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft.
After ending their season with 7 wins and 10 losses, the Jets made post-season moves to acquire four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.
