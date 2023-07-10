NFL Free Agency: Hopkins, Cook Remain Unsigned

Former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook have each received contract offers, but even with training camp a few weeks away, neither is in a hurry to sign.

Hopkins has been offered by both the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Cook, on the other hand, has been offered by his hometown Miami Dolphins.

The two situations are different, though, as Hopkins, 31, is expected to wait until training camps get underway in case a contender suddenly develops a need for a wideout, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The 27-year-old Cook, however, would like more money than Miami initially offered, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. July 17 is the deadline for teams to come to long-term agreements with players under the franchise tag, which includes running backs Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders, Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys (Pollard signed his one-year franchise-tag tender, while Jacobs and Barkley have not). Darlington reports it is possible that Cook waits until after the July 17 deadline to use those contracts as a benchmark for his next deal.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, a product of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, uses a running-back-by-committee system. Last season, Raheem Mostert was the team’s leading rusher with 891 yards, 282 fewer than Cook posted with the Vikings.

As for Hopkins, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals in May, the Titans would use him to help fill the void left after the team traded A.J. Brown to the Eagles before the 2022 season. The Patriots, meanwhile, have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019, and finished 21st in total passing last season.

Cook has mentioned the possibility of teaming up with Hopkins, saying “that would be something epic for the NFL" on The Adam Schefter Podcast.