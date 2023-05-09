An image of another Mauricio Garcia—not the Mauricio Garcia who killed eight people Saturday at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas—aired Monday night during a segment on the mass shooting by conservative news channel Newsmax.

The report containing the wrong mugshot aired during a segment on Greg Kelly Reports.

In the segment, Kelly questioned the veracity of media reports that Garcia was a white supremacist with neo-Nazi beliefs.

"This is not a white supremacist and oh, by the way, we abhor white supremacy," Kelly says, suggesting that Democrats "are trying to tarnish the other side by any means possible."

"This is just pathetic," says Kelly, the son of former New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly.

The picture from Kelly's show was shared widely on social media, and debunked as not being the gunman from the mall shooting.

The Messenger confirms the mugshot used by Newsmax was taken in 2022, when a suspect with the same name as the mall gunman was arrested on a charge of evading arrest. The suspect in that mugshot is older than the mall gunman.

The network has yet to publicly address the on-air gaffe.

Mauricio Garcia, 33, shot at least 15 people Saturday, including at least three children.

Responding officers engaged Garcia, killing him at the scene.

Garcia is believed to have spent years posting neo-Nazi content on Ok.ru, a Russian social media site. According to the New York Times, the profile picture he used has a smiley face with a Hitler mustache.

Aric Bolling, a researcher with investigative news site Bellingcat, identified accounts that appear to belong to Garcia, match his date of birth, and show his face and name.

The Messenger has reviewed the accounts, and they appear to show a fascination with white supremacy and Nazism, including a posting with the words “heil Hitler.”