News Crew Stumbles Upon Fugitive Prisoner While Covering His Escape

Local reporters in Maryland were able to help police capture a fugitive this month while they were covering his escape.

A WBAL-TV 11 News crew was putting together a story on inmate Randy Morris, who managed to escape on August 17 by hopping out of a van during a drive to a nearby medical facility. Morris had not been handcuffed, so he simply opened the doors and jumped out.

The police searched around Annapolis Junction for more than 8 hours and still had not found the 38-year-old fugitive. But in a real-life plot twist, Morris was spotted by WBAL-TV photographer Mac Finney, who was on the scene with reporter Kate Amara.

"I was in the car, editing the story for 5 pm, and I just happened to look up from my laptop, and I saw Mr. Morris," recalled Finney. "He was walking across a grassy area that a few hours before was crawling with police."

Finney informed Amara and then began to follow the man he believed was the escaped inmate, asking him if he was Randy Morris.

"He spun around, looked at me and said, 'No, I’m Randy James or James Morris,' something like that," he said.

At this point, Finney called 911 but Morris noticed and started running. But this proved to be his final escape attempt, as Maryland State police officers were quickly on the scene.

"This has never happened to me in 40-some years of covering thousands of news stories," Finney said.

Amara had begun filming Morris and was able to get footage of him being recaptured by the police as the station was reporting on the escape. This time, Morris was in handcuffs and he was returned to Jessup State Prison, where he had been serving a 10-year sentence for burglary.