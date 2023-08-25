News Crew Stumbles Upon Fugitive Prisoner While Covering His Escape

Local reporters in Maryland were able to help police capture a fugitive this month while they were covering his escape.
A WBAL-TV 11 News crew was putting together a story on inmate Randy Morris, who managed to escape on August 17 by hopping out of a van during a drive to a nearby medical facility. Morris had not been handcuffed, so he simply opened the doors and jumped out.
The police searched around Annapolis Junction for more than 8 hours and still had not found the 38-year-old fugitive. But in a real-life plot twist, Morris was spotted by WBAL-TV photographer Mac Finney, who was on the scene with reporter Kate Amara.
"I was in the car, editing the story for 5 pm, and I just happened to look up from my laptop, and I saw Mr. Morris," recalled Finney. "He was walking across a grassy area that a few hours before was crawling with police."
Finney informed Amara and then began to follow the man he believed was the escaped inmate, asking him if he was Randy Morris.
- Prisoner Escapes While En Route to Doctor’s Appointment
- Prisoner Being Extradited Escapes at Savannah Airport, Manhunt Underway
- Escaped Prisoner Caught Wearing Women’s Clothes, While Alleged Killer Remains on Loose
- New York City Prisoner Escapes Custody by Scaling Building With Rope Made of Towels
- Escaped Prisoner Used Rope Made of Bedsheets to Slide off Roof
- Body of Escaped Prisoner Found in Ohio River Near Indiana-Kentucky Border
"He spun around, looked at me and said, 'No, I’m Randy James or James Morris,' something like that," he said.
At this point, Finney called 911 but Morris noticed and started running. But this proved to be his final escape attempt, as Maryland State police officers were quickly on the scene.
"This has never happened to me in 40-some years of covering thousands of news stories," Finney said.
Amara had begun filming Morris and was able to get footage of him being recaptured by the police as the station was reporting on the escape. This time, Morris was in handcuffs and he was returned to Jessup State Prison, where he had been serving a 10-year sentence for burglary.
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews