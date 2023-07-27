Newlywed Man Suffers ‘Severe Head Trauma’ During Brutal Honeymoon Hotel Attack
Larry Gilmore was assaulted in the lobby of a downtown Pittsburgh hotel
A man on his honeymoon in Pittsburgh was left with "severe head trauma" following an attack in his hotel on Tuesday.
Police and medics were called to the Even Hotel downtown around 7pm, where they discovered the 41-year-old heavily bleeding in the lobby. He was unresponsive and transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WPXI identified the victim as Larry Gilmore. He was staying in the city with his new wife, Shalawrae. According to reports, Gilmore was waiting for an elevator when his attacker put him in a chokehold and banged his head on the floor.
“I walked over to see what was going on and I found him in a puddle of blood,” Shalawrae told the station.
Heiko-Lamar Calhoun allegedly returned several times to kick and stomp on his victim. The 26-year-old from Wilkinsburg was arrested and faces charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and recklessly endangering another person.
He was denied bail as the judge ruled he "posses substantial threat to victim and community."
"Our thoughts are with this guest and their family during this difficult time,"as spokesperson for IHG, which owns Even Hotels, told The Messenger. "We appreciate the swift actions by our hotel staff, the Pittsburgh Police Department and local EMTs who rendered aid to our guest.
"The safety of our guests and hotel staff is always our highest priority and we will continue to cooperate with local authorities in their investigation. Any additional questions on this matter can be directed to the Pittsburgh Police Department."
