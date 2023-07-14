Newlywed Dies Weeks After Husband Killed by Carbon Monoxide Leak at Spanish Villa

A newlywed woman from Scotland has died two months after a gas leak during a Spanish island vacation killed her husband and left her fighting for her life.

On May 6, Mary Somerville, 39, was found unconscious next to her husband, 40-year-old Jaime Carsi, in their villa on the Spanish island of Majorca.

According to the U.K. outlet Daily Record, an autopsy later revealed that Carsi had died from carbon monoxide poisoning, which was likely caused by the breakdown of a refrigerator inside their villa.

Despite hopes she would recover, an online obituary announced that Somerville succumbed to her injuries on July 2 at St. Columba’s Hospice in Edinburgh, Scotland.

"You are dearly missed," friend Sujata Sriram wrote in a Facebook post about Somerville on July 10. "Your radiance and sparkle, the soulful pitch of your voice, your joyful laughter. The fun times we had are now in the currency of precious memories."

Iain Stewart, Executive Director at the Edinburgh Interfaith Association, said he would remember Somerville for her "warm and infectious personality and smile that would light up any room."

"At this time, as people of faith, we are comforted by the belief that Mary will once again be united with her beloved Jaime," he wrote on social media.

Somerville, a former Lloyds bank worker, was a yoga teacher and breathwork instructor dedicated to helping people relieve stress through meditation and breathwork at the Art of Living Foundation in Edinburgh, the Daily Record reported.

Carsi, originally from Madrid but having moved to the U.K. as a child, worked as an investment risk analyst at Baillie Gifford in Edinburgh.

Carbon monoxide, an odorless gas produced when burning fuel, such as in stoves, grills, fireplaces, and engines, is known to cause poisoning, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

Unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning unrelated to fires claims over 400 lives each year in the U.S., with more than 14,000 people hospitalized annually.