Newly-Wed Couple Not Speaking After Bride Melts Down Over Boy Wearing White to Her Wedding - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Newly-Wed Couple Not Speaking After Bride Melts Down Over Boy Wearing White to Her Wedding

The man said the wife tried to kick out the 6-year-old boy and his sister for the faux pas

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A man turned to Reddit after his wife reportedly threw a fit when his sister’s 6-year-old son wore white jeans and a white bow tie to their wedding.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

A recently married couple’s relationship is in turmoil after the bride threw a tantrum after a 6-year-old boy broke a cardinal wedding etiquette rule and wore white to their wedding.

Redditor u/LifeTraining3452 turned to the internet's premier forum to ascertain whether he or his newly wedded wife was in the wrong – the subreddit r/AmItheA--hole – after the wedding day was tarnished by the bride’s meltdown.

The 28-year-old groom said in the post that he and his 26-year-old wife were recently married, and the ceremony was “amazing” until he found his wife in the bathroom “sitting on the floor with mascara running down her cheeks.”

The reason she was crying, the groom discovered, was because his 6-year-old nephew “was wearing white jeans and a white bow tie.” The bride was “very strict” about no guests wearing white.

The groom said he told his wife he thought she was overreacting "but in a much nicer way" and suggested she put the issue behind her and return to enjoying the reception. She had her sister fix her makeup before heading back outside, but all was not well with the groom's family.

The groom said he saw his new wife speaking to his family and “thought she was just making conversation,” but around an hour later was “berated” by his sister, the mother of the nephew in white, because his wife had “asked her and her son to leave unless she had a change of clothes for him,” he wrote. 

“This was far from okay to me,” the man wrote. He asked his wife to explain, and said she said she was “completely in the right for what she asked.” The groom did not agree and told her he would “happily leave, too” if she kicked his family out. The two argued, and the groom said he hasn’t spoken to his wife since the wedding and she’s been staying with her mother.

Read More
https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/15qn5z0/aita_for_calling_my_wife_insecure_and_selfish_on/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3

Reddit users overwhelmingly sided with the man and took to the comments to chastise the bride's alleged behavior.

“Did she think people would confuse him for the bride? Is she 3-ft. tall, and was she wearing a bowtie?" one user wrote.

Another suggested he try to get the marriage annulled and said the situation was “really stupid and weird.”

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.