Newly-Wed Couple Not Speaking After Bride Melts Down Over Boy Wearing White to Her Wedding

A recently married couple’s relationship is in turmoil after the bride threw a tantrum after a 6-year-old boy broke a cardinal wedding etiquette rule and wore white to their wedding.

Redditor u/LifeTraining3452 turned to the internet's premier forum to ascertain whether he or his newly wedded wife was in the wrong – the subreddit r/AmItheA--hole – after the wedding day was tarnished by the bride’s meltdown.

The 28-year-old groom said in the post that he and his 26-year-old wife were recently married, and the ceremony was “amazing” until he found his wife in the bathroom “sitting on the floor with mascara running down her cheeks.”

The reason she was crying, the groom discovered, was because his 6-year-old nephew “was wearing white jeans and a white bow tie.” The bride was “very strict” about no guests wearing white.

The groom said he told his wife he thought she was overreacting "but in a much nicer way" and suggested she put the issue behind her and return to enjoying the reception. She had her sister fix her makeup before heading back outside, but all was not well with the groom's family.

The groom said he saw his new wife speaking to his family and “thought she was just making conversation,” but around an hour later was “berated” by his sister, the mother of the nephew in white, because his wife had “asked her and her son to leave unless she had a change of clothes for him,” he wrote.

“This was far from okay to me,” the man wrote. He asked his wife to explain, and said she said she was “completely in the right for what she asked.” The groom did not agree and told her he would “happily leave, too” if she kicked his family out. The two argued, and the groom said he hasn’t spoken to his wife since the wedding and she’s been staying with her mother.

Reddit users overwhelmingly sided with the man and took to the comments to chastise the bride's alleged behavior.

“Did she think people would confuse him for the bride? Is she 3-ft. tall, and was she wearing a bowtie?" one user wrote.

Another suggested he try to get the marriage annulled and said the situation was “really stupid and weird.”