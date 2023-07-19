Whistleblower: ‘Hunter Biden Should Have Been Charged With a Tax Felony’ - The Messenger
Whistleblower: ‘Hunter Biden Should Have Been Charged With a Tax Felony’

The questioning from Republicans hit familiar notes, repeating claims that IRS investigators recommended multiple felony charges against the president’s son

Stephen Neukam
Hunter Biden speaks on stage at the World Food Program USA’s Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

During much-awaited testimony by two IRS whistleblowers in the Hunter Biden tax probe, lawmakers plowed familiar ground on the dueling theories over the whistleblower claims.

One of the whistleblowers, IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley, has made public appearances before. But the second, anonymous whistleblower was revealed Wednesday as Joe Ziegler, a special agent with the IRS who has been at the agency since 2010.

Ziegler said if U.S. Attorney David Weiss had "followed DOJ policy as he stated in his most recent letter, Hunter Biden should have been charged with a tax felony, and not only the tax misdemeanor charge.”

Ziegler described himself as a gay man who identifies as a Democrat, but said he was no more credible than Shapley because of those facts.

“I had recently heard an elected official say that I must be more credible, because I am a gay Democrat married to a man," he said. "I’m no more credible than this man sitting next to me due to my sexual orientation or my political beliefs.”

The whistleblowers presented themselves as nonpartisan agents speaking up about what they saw as misconduct in the investigation. The two have alleged that U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who oversaw the probe, was blocked from bringing charges against Hunter Biden and that investigators slow-walked the case.

“If the … handling of this case was inappropriate, it doesn’t matter whether that happened under a Republican or Democrat administration,” Shapley said in his testimony.

The questioning from Republicans on the committee hit familiar notes, repeating claims that IRS investigators recommended multiple felony charges against the president’s son, which were not pursued.

But Democrats said the whistleblowing from the witnesses was a product of disagreement between the Hunter Biden investigators and the prosecutors who would be charged with litigating the case.

“A lot of your testimony has been about the problem of prosecutorial discretion, and the traditional tug of war between investigators… and prosecutors,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the panel's highest ranking Democrat.

The whistleblowers argued they believed the evidence supported bringing the felony charges against Hunter Biden.

Little, if any, new evidence to support the whistleblowers’ claims of misconduct in the Hunter Biden probe was presented at the hearing. Instead the arguments between the two parties on the probe divulged into a question of he-said she-said, with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, asking: “Who you gonna believe?”

