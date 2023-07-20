New Zealand Shooter Had A History of Violence Against Women - The Messenger
New Zealand Shooter Had A History of Violence Against Women

Matu Reid's rampage came on the opening day of the Women's World Cup

Dan Morrison
An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district following a shooting in AucklandAP Photo/Abbie Parr

The man who killed two people and injured a police officer at a New Zealand construction site hours before the opening game of the Women’s World Cup was serving a sentence of home detention for battering a woman and had previously been ordered to take anger management classes.

Court records cited by the Auckland Herald show Matu Reid had been convicted of kicking a woman in 2021 and choking her with such force that a bone broke in her neck.

Reid, 24, was killed in a shootout with police at a high-rise construction site Wednesday in Auckland where he was permitted to work while under house arrest.

The armed attack at his workplace was unrelated to the World Cup, officials said, but it sent shudders through a country where shootings are extremely rare. The rampage, which also injured eight civilians, took place near hotels where Team Norway and other soccer teams were staying.

New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said Wednesday the tournament would proceed. Police upped security at the opening game to reassure fans, and FIFA, the tournament’s organizing body, said a minute of silence would be observed before each of the two opening games.

“Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland,” Hipkins told reporters.

“I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat,” he added. “This appears to be the action of one individual.”

Reid had pleaded guilty to “impeding breathing, injuring with intent to injure, wilful damage” and assault for a 2021 incident involving an intimate partner.

The judge in the case noted the victim “suffered a swollen and black eye, bruising on her jaw, scratches on her face, throat and left arm and a fracture in a bone of her neck,” the Herald reported.

Probation officials rated Reid as having “a low risk of reoffending,” the Herald said, and recommended a sentence of home detention.

“I do not want to send a young man like you, with a limited history, to prison,” the judge told Reid. “I think that could be counterproductive and actually set you down the wrong path.”

Five months later, as fans from around the world converged on New Zealand,  he stormed the job site with a pump-action shotgun.

