New Zealand Politician Rescues Dog From Dangerous Waters

A dog in New Zealand was saved from a harrowing ordeal when a local politician dove into the ocean to rescue the stranded canine.
Raro, a mixed-breed rescue dog, was playing on the beach with her dog-sitter, Sean Thompson, when she suddenly vanished behind some rocks.
“I went after her but then she had disappeared. I was like, 'Where is she?’” Thompson told the Northern Advocate, a New Zealand newspaper.
When he approached a nearby cliff, Thompson realized that Raro had fallen into the ocean and was trapped amid the waves.
“The waves would go out and she’d have the beach and the next big set would come in then she’d be swimming and getting smashed around in there,” Thompson said to the publication.
Unsure of how to get Raro safely to shore and hesitant to call emergency services without cause, Thompson and his partner, Liz Mackie, reached out to a local surf club for help. Their plea was answered by Northland Regional Councillor Rick Stolwerk, who is also a volunteer lifeguard.
Armed with a rescue tube and a child's life jacket, Stolwerk didn't hesitate, diving from the cliff into the ocean where Raro was still battling the waves.
“If we could just stress what a weapon of a human this man is,” Mackie told the Northern Advocate. “He looked like a Navy Seal.”
Facing initial challenges, Stolwerk eventually managed to get a hold of Raro.
"The surf was a bit gnarly and the dog was a bit snappy to begin with, but soon calmed down. My wife had suggested bringing a child's life jacket down, which worked perfectly,” Stolwerk told TVNZ. “And once I got my arm around the dog's chest, she just calmed right down and was happy for me to kick through the waves and bring her around to the beach."
Raro, shivering and stressed after the ordeal, was quickly taken home by Thompson for a warm shower. He shared with the outlet that, aside from a few scratches and her hesitation to go on her afternoon walk, Raro was in good spirits.
