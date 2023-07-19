2 Dead, Multiple Wounded in New Zealand Mass Shooting Hours Before Women’s World Cup Kickoff

At least two people were killed and several others injured in a mass shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, just hours before the FIFA Women's World Cup was set to kick off there.

This is believed to be New Zealand's first mass shooting since nearly all assault weapons were banned in 2019.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told reporters the yet-to-be-identified shooter, who was killed by authorities, carried a pump-action shotgun, for which he did not have a license.

Coster added that his investigative team was working to determine a motive for the shooting and that his office has been in touch with FIFA officials to assure them that this was an isolated incident and not a possible threat to the upcoming tournament.

Gunshots were reportedly heard in the downtown area of New Zealand's largest city early Thursday. People ducked for cover, and the public was told to avoid going outside or anywhere near the downtown area.

The shooting occurred inside one building that was under construction near the waterfront location of the city's World Cup Fan Festival, with construction workers hiding behind large equipment.

Police said the gunman was a 24-year-old man who wore an electronic monitoring bracelet and entered the construction around 7:22 a.m. local time, according to acting Superintendent Sunny Patel.

“The offender has moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm. Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him,” Patel said. “Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there was no identifiable indication of political or ideological motivation for the shooter.

Armed New Zealand police officers stand at a roadblock in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland on Thursday. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Patel said Thursday’s mass shooting was not being approached as a national security risk.

The New Zealand Herald first reported that three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and another three were transported with moderate injuries. Armed police are at the hospital for extra protection, according to the Herald.

A police officer is among the injured, according to the report, which notes that the officer was able to walk to an ambulance with colleagues' assistance.

The Women's World Cup starts Thursday with New Zealand hosting Norway in the 2023 tournament's opening match at Eden Park in Auckland. The Norwegian newspaper VG states that the shooting happened near the hotel of the Norwegian national team's hotel.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins wouldn't share during a press conference whether he would attend the opening ceremony later Thursday.

Officials from the press conference in Wellington stated that police have already been assigned to be embedded within teams, stadiums and high-traffic areas surrounding the World Cup in New Zealand.

New Zealand banned most semiautomatic weapons, high-capacity magazines and parts in April 2019, one month after a gunman killed 51 worshipers at two mosques in Christchurch.

Later that year, 50,000 New Zealanders handed their guns in during a government buyback program.

The incident was contained to a building on Lower Queen Street, where there's a large police presence. Multiple emergency services also arrived at the scene.

The shooting, which left two people dead and several others wounded, occurred near a fan zone for the World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand. New Zealand Herald

“Police are responding to reports of a serious incident on Quay St, Auckland CBD, this morning. A number of armed Police are currently responding and the public is asked to please stay indoors and avoid the area," officials said in a statement posted to Twitter.

