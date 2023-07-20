New Zealand Mass Shooter Used Hunting Shotgun Not Covered by Assault Weapons Ban

The New Zealand gunman who killed three people and wounded nine others in a mass shooting used a pump-action shotgun—a common hunting weapon not covered by the country's 2019 assault weapons ban.

After a heavily-armed white supremacist slaughtered 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques in March 2019, New Zealand quickly banned ownership of semi-automatic assault rifles and restricted access to other weapons.

By the end of that year, more than 30,000 New Zealanders had turned in an estimated 59,000 firearms as part of a government buy-back program.

That act of comprehensive gun control didn’t stop Matu Reid's rampage in the center of Auckland on Wednesday, just hours from the kickoff of the FIFA Women's World Cup in the city.

It is likely the first mass shooting in the country of 5.1 million people since the Christchurch massacre.



A pump-action shotgun must be "pumped" in between shots—and is limited to a capacity of five shells in New Zealand.

Reid's choice of firearm–and the death and damage he caused—show the limits of even strong gun control legislation in the face of a determined attacker.

“All firearms are capable of killing. The holder of it determines what they are pointed at and what they will destroy,” Hugh Devereux-Mack of New Zealand’s Council of Licensed Firearms Owners told reporters.

Shotguns present “no particular danger,” Devereux-Mack said, “just a shorter range” than rifles. There are an estimated 300,000 privately owned shotguns in New Zealand.

Still, New Zealand’s gun violence pales in comparison with America’s. Gun murders were at “record rates” in 2022, one Kiwi news outlet reported–with just 10 firearm homicides in the first six months of that year.

The shooting in the heart of Auckland, New Zealand, on July 20, 2023 left three people dead and nine others injured. Saeed KHAN / AFP/Getty Images

New Zealand has a gun death rate of 0.92 per 100,000 people. The U.S. rate is 10.89 per 100,000.

As Reid attacked the city center job site where he worked as a subcontractor, workers—many of them from the Philippines—scattered and hid in their orange high-res safety vests.

One recalled hearing shouts in his native Tagalog to run for his life.

“They told me they had seen firing from a gun, one man had seen the gunman and told me someone had fallen on the stairs – maybe he had been shot,” one of the workers told The Guardian. The two people killed were still awaiting identification on Thursday.

As a pair of workers rushed down the stairs, thinking that a fire alarm had gone off, they came face-to-face with Reid, dressed in black and holding the shotgun. He told “all of us to go up to the roof,” a survivor told the New Zealand Herald.

“If not, he’d shoot us.”