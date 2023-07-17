New York’s New Police Commissioner Was Found to Have ‘Abused’ His Authority

New York’s new police commissioner has a disciplinary record that includes two substantiated cases of abuse of authority and a case of administrative discipline for misusing a department car and E-Z Pass, according to public records.

Edward Caban, a career officer and son of a transit police detective, was named Monday as the city’s first-ever Latino police commissioner.

As New York’s top cop, Caban will have final say over the penalties meted out to officers found guilty of breaking department rules.

First Deputy Commissioner Edward A. Caban speaks during a press conference at the NYPD 40th Precinct on July 17, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

But the new commissioner, like some of his predecessors, has been in the receiving end of NYPD discipline.

In August 2012, the well-liked deputy inspector was found guilty during an NYPD administrative trial of taking his official car on an apparent joyride.



Caban was penalized 20 vacation days, equal to a month’s salary, for using a department vehicle and E-Z Pass “for personal reasons,” while carrying unnamed “unauthorized civilians,” according to police records. Caban accepted the penalty and was later promoted to full inspector.



The new police commissioner's record also includes two allegations of abuse of authority that were substantiated by investigators from the independent Civilain Complaints Review Board.

One incident involved the August 2006 arrest of a 60-year-old Black man who had refused to provide identification to Caban, then a captain in the 23rd Precinct in East Harlem.

The man, who said he was waiting to meet his daughter on an East Harlem corner at 1:20am, alleged that Caban, while cuffing him, said “I am a f—ing Bronx Puerto Rican, and I don’t take any shit.”



When he asked why Caban kept calling him “motherf—er,” he said Caban replied, “F— you, don’t bring that white boy talk here.”

It isn't clear what, if any, discipline the CCRB investigators recommended or if the NYPD followed those recommendations.



The NYPD didn't immediately return a request for comment.

“First Deputy Commissioner Caban’s more than thirty years of dedicated service to New York City has prepared him well for his current role,” the department told the New York Post when asked last year about his disciplinary history.

“Decades-old allegations — nearly all of which have been disproven or made without merit — do nothing to tarnish his exemplary reputation among the many cops and communities with whom he has served."



Caban isn't the first police commissioner with a few spots on his record.



Dermot Shea, who served as top cop from 2019 to 2021, had five CCRB allegations made against him during his career, with one of them substantiated.

James O'Neill, Shea's predecessor, had four complaints, including one that was substantiated in which he threatened to "rip off" a man's testicles.