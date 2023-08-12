New Yorker Speaks Out After Dead Body Left Outside of Her Building For Over 24 Hours
Cheryl Buyback said 'it's a shame' that the body of Patrick Mullins lay in the building's rear courtyard for more than 25 hours
A resident of a New York City apartment building said "it's a shame" that a man's body lay in a rear courtyard for more than a day until it was discovered by a dog walker, according to a report.
The body of 72-year-old Patrick Mullins was found at the West 13th Street building in Manhattan around 5:40 p.m. last Sunday, the New York Post reported on Saturday, citing neighbors and police.
“It’s a shame he was out there like that. I think it’s a terrible way for somebody to die. I hope that wherever he is, he’s found peace and solace,” neighbor Cheryl Bulbach told the newspaper.
One resident told the New York Post that Mullins had last been seen a day earlier.
Bulbach, who has lived in the building since 1974 and said Mullins had been there longer, said management neither informed the tenants nor responded to the scene.
She said the building superintendent who might have been able to see or hear what happened no longer lives in the building.
“If we had a super, perhaps Patrick could have been found sooner. He certainly wouldn’t have lain there dead in the courtyard,” Bulbach said.
Authorities believe Mullins either jumped or fell from the six-story building. He lived in an apartment on the fifth floor.
The city Medical Examiner's office determined Mullin's death a suicide, adding that he died from “multiple blunt force injuries.”
“It can happen that decedents pass away some time before they are found and pronounced dead. The date of death for purposes of record keeping is the date when found,” spokeswoman Julie Bolcer said.
Building management did not respond to a request for comment from the New York Post.
