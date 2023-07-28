New York Will Begin Banning Ketchup Packets, Napkins in Takeout Orders
Violators could be fined up to $250 per violation of new law to cut down on waste
Diners in New York City have until the end of the month to say goodbye to automatically included utensils, condiments and napkins in their takeout orders.
New legislation aimed at reducing waste in the city takes effect July 31 requiring takeout and delivery establishments to skip the inclusion of utensils, condiment packets, napkins, or extra containers unless specifically requested by the customer, according to a city press release.
While the new rule takes effect in a couple days, the penalties for failing to comply with the rules won’t start until July 1, 2024, after the warning period expires.
The first notice of violation within a 12-month period will come with a $50 fine, the second notice with a $150 fine and the the third notice (and any that follow) with a $250 fine.
- DoorDash Is Testing an AI Chatbot To Help You Order Takeout
- Here’s the Skinny: New York City Passes Bill Banning Weight Discrimination
- Charlie Kirk Questions Whether His Ketchup Is ‘Woke’
- Merrill Lynch and Parent Bank of America Fined $12 Million by Regulators for Ignoring Criminally-Suspicious Activity
- Former ‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Files for Divorce From Husband Chris
Part of the law requires establishments using online delivery sites or apps to ensure the default order setting does not include utensils and condiments — but will include an option for customers to request the items. Self-service stations inside of eateries are not impacted by the rules.
The requirements are part of a “Skip the Stuff” law Mayor Eric Adams signed in February.
"New York City is the takeout capital of the world, and the removal of unnecessary waste from our takeout orders is a necessary step toward a cleaner, greener city,” Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi said in a statement when the bill was signed.
According to the city, 38 million pounds of single-use plastic are collected from the city’s residential waste streams each year, with an additional “tens of millions” more from commercial establishments.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness