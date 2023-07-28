New York Will Begin Banning Ketchup Packets, Napkins in Takeout Orders

Diners in New York City have until the end of the month to say goodbye to automatically included utensils, condiments and napkins in their takeout orders.

New legislation aimed at reducing waste in the city takes effect July 31 requiring takeout and delivery establishments to skip the inclusion of utensils, condiment packets, napkins, or extra containers unless specifically requested by the customer, according to a city press release.

While the new rule takes effect in a couple days, the penalties for failing to comply with the rules won’t start until July 1, 2024, after the warning period expires.

The first notice of violation within a 12-month period will come with a $50 fine, the second notice with a $150 fine and the the third notice (and any that follow) with a $250 fine.

Part of the law requires establishments using online delivery sites or apps to ensure the default order setting does not include utensils and condiments — but will include an option for customers to request the items. Self-service stations inside of eateries are not impacted by the rules.

Single-use plastic spoons Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

The requirements are part of a “Skip the Stuff” law Mayor Eric Adams signed in February.

"New York City is the takeout capital of the world, and the removal of unnecessary waste from our takeout orders is a necessary step toward a cleaner, greener city,” Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi said in a statement when the bill was signed.

According to the city, 38 million pounds of single-use plastic are collected from the city’s residential waste streams each year, with an additional “tens of millions” more from commercial establishments.