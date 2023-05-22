New York Wants Biden to Let Asylum Seekers Get Work Permits Faster

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called Monday for President Biden to unilaterally shorten the six-month waiting period before migrants can get permits to work legally in the U.S.

"We must expedite work authorization for asylum seekers, not in the future but now -- in New York City, throughout our state and across the country," Adams said during a news conference in Brooklyn.

"We can do this by direct action by the executive branch of the federal government, without legislation."

Adams, a Democrat, said congressional Republicans "have blocked all attempts at fixing our broken immigration system, intentionally, causing chaos and dysfunction."

"We cannot believe -- all of a sudden -- that's going to change," he said.

"If we don't get it done through a presidential action, we are going to slow down the progress we need."

New York City has been struggling to cope with its migrant influx. The city has seen more than 70,000 asylum seekers arrive in town, with 42,000 "still in our care," Adams told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

(John Lamparski/Getty Images)

City Hall has put the price tag at $4.3 billion through June 2024 and Adams recently announced a controversial plan to house some migrants in neighboring counties, prompting lawsuits by local officials.

Last month, Adams openly attacked Biden's handling of the migrant crisis last month, saying, "The president and the White House have failed New York City on this issue.”

Following that remark, Adams -- who'd previously called himself "the Biden of Brooklyn" -- was removed from the president's National Advisory Board for his 2024 re-election bid, with a mayoral aide telling Politico, "The relationship has soured."

Under federal rules, migrants can seek permission to work 30 days after applying for asylum but the permits can't be granted for at least another 150 days.

Adams said the waiting period was "creating an underground market where individuals could be exploited, unable to pay into our tax base, working long and difficult and dangerous jobs because they are living in the shadow of the American dream and not out front."

Hochul said the state's migrant population was "ready to work. They're willing to work. And they're not able to work."

There are now more than 5,000 farm jobs upstate "open, as we speak," as well as another 4,000 available jobs for janitors, cleaners and housekeepers," Hochul said.

"We're pleading, saying: This is a great opportunity here in the state of New York to solve two problems, how to help these people get on their feet and support their families," Hochul said.

When asked for comment, a White House official said by email, “Individuals who... arrive in the United States under our expanded parole programs are eligible for work authorization."

"Our Administration has also used existing tools, like Temporary Protected Status, for certain populations. But none of these Administrative tools are a substitute for Congressional action. We need Congress to act. Only they can reform and modernize our decades-old immigration laws," the official added.