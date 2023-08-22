New York Voters Consider Recent Influx of Migrants a Serious Problem

A majority of New Yorkers believe that the recent uptick in migrants arriving in the state is a serious problem, according to new figures released on Tuesday.

The survey from Siena College Research Institute shows 54% of people feel the thousands of new arrivals are a "very serious" problem, while a 32-46% margin believe the steady flow of immigrants in the past 20 years or so has been a burden, not a benefit, to the state.

Eight hundred and three people were asked across the state earlier in August, at a time when both New York City and State administrations are trying to find ways to cope with the 57,000-plus people in need of shelter currently.

“New Yorkers – including huge majorities of Democrats, Republicans, independents, upstaters and downstaters – overwhelmingly say that the recent influx of migrants to New York is a serious problem for the state,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

“However, that’s where partisan agreement ends. A plurality of Democrats says that migrants resettling in New York over the last two decades has been a benefit. But, a majority of independents and two-thirds of Republicans say that migrant resettlement has been a burden to the state."

A supporter talks to migrants waiting outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, NYC, on August 2 2023 Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

On Monday, a deal was signed with the federal government to house 2,000 asylum seekers at Floyd Bennett Field in Queens, while the city is opening other temporary housing sites while paperwork is processed.

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have both called for help in speeding up work authorization, so that migrants can enter the workforce and not need as much help from the state.

“Voters disapprove of the job that Hochul is doing to address the influx 51-35%," Greenberg added. "They disapprove of the job Mayor Eric Adams is doing 47-31%. And they disapprove of the job the Biden Administration is doing 59-34%.

“By a narrow 42-39% margin, they approve of the job that their local elected officials are doing.”

N.Y. has become one of the main areas to see migrant arrivals, along with California and other parts of the Northeast. Many have arrived on buses from Texas, sent by Governor Greg Abbott who says the flow of people across the Mexican border is a result of Biden's immigration policies.

While NYC has taken the majority of new arrivals, housing them in hotels and talking about asking private homes to open to families, other counties upstate and on Long Island have taken some.

That has been a point of contention between Adams and local leaders, who blocked more new arrivals in a move which led to the administration to sue over 30 counties for not playing their part.

In the past week, more New York State National Guard troops and police officers were dispatched to hotels in Erie County where migrants are being held. The move followed reported incidents involving community members at these hotels.

The group Justice for Migrant Families Western New York said that everyone deserves to be safe and secure in their home and workplace, whether they had arrived yesterday or lived there for decades.

"Violence against anyone is inexcusable, and we have a legal system that is charged with holding people who have committed such harm accountable," the group said in a statement. "At this point, two people have been arrested for their alleged crimes and they are entitled to due process as the legal system moves forward."

The Siena survey showed over three quarters of Republicans and 60% of Independents want the flow of migrants to the state slowed, saying New York has done enough.