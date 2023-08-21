New York to House 2,000 Migrants at Historic Floyd Bennett Airfield

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that migrants will soon be housed at a historic former airfield, as the state continues to deal with thousands of new arrivals.

Governor Kathy Hochul said Floyd Bennett Field, on the opposite side of Jamaica Bay from JFK Airport, will be one of the sites utilized in an attempt to ease the strain on New York City's shelters.

Some 2,000 people will be housed temporarily on the former air base, in a move the Biden administration initially pushed back on.

Hochul told reporters that she had been on the phone with the White House late into Sunday night before a lease was signed Monday morning.

The state is also reportedly looking to house arrivals in lower Manhattan's former high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center, where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, and has already opened a center on Randall's Island.

New York City has cared for over 100,000 asylum seekers since the current crisis began, Mayor Eric Adams said last week, after calling for more help from the federal government.

On Monday, Hochul announced $20 million in extra funding to speed up the application process for work authorization for more than 30,000 migrants.

“The path out of this crisis is work authorization,” Governor Hochul said. “New York has always welcomed immigrants and new arrivals — and getting asylum seekers on track to work authorization will help them become self-sufficient and come out of the shadows.

"New York State has provided significant humanitarian aid for more than a year, and we’re committed to continuing to support the City in managing this ongoing crisis.”

NYC and the state have spent millions so far on dealing with the influx of migrants, many coming from the border with Mexico. It's predicted the crisis could cost the city $12 billion by 2025.

Floyd Bennett Field was NYC's first municipal airport before becoming a naval air station during World War II. Today, it is a recreation area cared for by the National Parks Service.

The Messenger reached out to the Governor's office for comment on the Floyd Bennett Field announcement, but did not immediately receive a response.