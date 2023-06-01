New York Times in Turmoil Over Elizabeth Holmes Profile as Some Criticize Reporter for Being ‘Rolled’ by Fraudster

Journalists at the New York Times are at odds with each other over the paper's decision to publish last month what has been criticized as a soft profile of Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced former Theranos founder now serving an 11-year prison sentence for fraud, according to a new Vanity Fair report.

Shortly before Holmes reported to a Texas prison on Tuesday, roughly 80 reporters on the newspaper's business desk gathered for an all-hands meeting, where business editor Ellen Pollock was questioned over how the story came to be and about the subsequent backlash the Times received, the magazine reported Wednesday.

The article under scrutiny, "Liz Holmes Wants You to Forget About Elizabeth," by Amy Chozick, ran on May 7 on the cover of the Sunday Business section.

Chozick described Holmes as "an authentic and sympathetic person" writing that, “She didn’t seem like a hero or a villain. She seemed, like most people, somewhere in between."

Critics have slammed the story for being openly credulous — something Chozick writes about in the article itself.

Pollock, she wrote, even told Chozick she got "rolled."

But the negative reception hasn't affected Pollock, according to the Vanity Fair report.

At Tuesday's meeting, she defending the feature and said she didn't "give a f***" about what the critics said, two sources familiar with the meeting told the magazine.

She said there was nothing unusual about how the Times got ahold of the story, according to the report.

Chozick was offered the profile by a contact and the newspaper considered it newsworthy because Holmes had not given an interview since 2016, Pollock said.

A person at the meeting noted the newspaper recently hired John Carreyrou, the former Wall Street Journal reporter who exposed the fraud at Theranos through a series of reports, Vanity Fair reported.

Carreyrou and Erin Griffith, a business reporter who covered Holmes' trial for the Times, both read the piece before it appeared in print and neither liked the story, Pollack said.

According to Vanity Fair, a public announcement of Carreyrou being hired by the Times was also delayed a few days in March because Chozick was about to sit down with Holmes, a source familiar with the situation told the magazine.

The source said Pollock's decision to delay the announcement was met with a negative reaction from business investigations editor David Enrich — who recruited Carreyrou — and led to the two editors shouting at one another in the newsroom, according to the magazine.

Pollock later told Vanity Fair, “My default decibel level when speaking to David Enrich is shouting.”

Several Times journalists also told the magazine they did not believe parts of Chozick's story in which she writes about how convincing Holmes can be was enough to justify the profile.

“Why tell readers that a New York Times editor thought a reporter was too credulous, and then use the story to prove it?” one reporter said.

Another quipped, “You have to ask, on our side, what the hell happened here?”

According to Vanity Fair, Chozick recently discussed the piece on the podcast, "Longform."

She said on the podcast she received the story through a mutual friend who heard Holmes wanted to talk.

The friend, Chozick said, “was like, ‘Do you know anyone who’d be good? I know you’re busy, do you know anyone who would want to do this?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not too busy for this one.’… It wasn’t, like, pitched to me to do it; it was like I saw a good story, and I grabbed it.”

One Times reporter told Vanity Fair the whole matter was "disappointing" because the piece undercuts work done by Carreyrou and Griffith.

"We serve up a thing like that, and the New York Times becomes known as a softball place for criminal millionaires to land their puff pieces," the reporter told the magazine. "It sucks to see.”

Holmes, 39, was convicted last year on four counts of fraud and conspiracy. Last month, a federal judge orderer her and Thernaos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to pay $452 million in restitution to their victims.