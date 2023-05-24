The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    New York Repealing COVID Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

    Former Governor Andrew Cuomo first announced the employee vaccination policy in August 2021.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    Hospitals in the state of New York may soon be able to rehire staffers who were unwilling to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

    In a statement emailed to The Messenger, a spokesperson for New York's Department of Health confirmed the impending change.

    "Due to the changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving vaccine recommendations, the New York State Department of Health has begun the process of repealing the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workers at regulated health care facilities," reads the statement.

    "Throughout the public health emergency, this vaccine requirement served as a critical public health tool, helping to protect both health care workers and the patients under their care. As the repeal of this regulation awaits consideration for approval by the Public Health and Health Planning Council (PHHPC), the Department will not commence any new enforcement actions."

    Read More

    The statement adds: "However, it should be noted that facilities should continue to implement their own internal policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

    WHAM initially reported that a judge had been informed of the decision Wednesday, ahead of an appeals court hearing in a lawsuit filed against the state, challenging the mandate.

    Former Governor Andrew Cuomo first announced the employee vaccination policy in August 2021.

    Tens of thousands of workers either resigned or were fired.

    At the time, healthcare workers were considered most at-risk for transmission of the COVID-19 virus and its emerging variants.

    Earlier this month, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 was no longer a global emergency.

    On May 11, the Biden Administration ended COVID-19 vaccine requirements for all Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travelers.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.