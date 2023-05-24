New York Repealing COVID Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

Hospitals in the state of New York may soon be able to rehire staffers who were unwilling to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a statement emailed to The Messenger, a spokesperson for New York's Department of Health confirmed the impending change.
"Due to the changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving vaccine recommendations, the New York State Department of Health has begun the process of repealing the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workers at regulated health care facilities," reads the statement.
"Throughout the public health emergency, this vaccine requirement served as a critical public health tool, helping to protect both health care workers and the patients under their care. As the repeal of this regulation awaits consideration for approval by the Public Health and Health Planning Council (PHHPC), the Department will not commence any new enforcement actions."
The statement adds: "However, it should be noted that facilities should continue to implement their own internal policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination.
WHAM initially reported that a judge had been informed of the decision Wednesday, ahead of an appeals court hearing in a lawsuit filed against the state, challenging the mandate.
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo first announced the employee vaccination policy in August 2021.
Tens of thousands of workers either resigned or were fired.
At the time, healthcare workers were considered most at-risk for transmission of the COVID-19 virus and its emerging variants.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 was no longer a global emergency.
On May 11, the Biden Administration ended COVID-19 vaccine requirements for all Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travelers.
