New York Pushes for State of Emergency Declaration Over Migrant Crisis

New York City's mayor called for President Biden to declare a state of emergency Wednesday, as more migrants arrived on buses to an already overwhelmed system.

At a press conference, Eric Adams said the city is spending an average of $9.8 million per day on housing, food and services for migrants.

The city has some 57,000 migrants currently in its care. In an effort to contend with the numbers, New York is opening a tent shelter on Randall's Island capable of housing upwards of 2,000 adults.

"We are facing an unprecedented state of emergency," Adams said at City Hall Wednesday morning. "The immigration system in this country is broken, it has been broken for decades.

"Today, New York City has been left to pick up the pieces. Since last year, nearly 100,000 asylum seekers have arrived in our city asking for shelter."

The mayor said city workers and outreach teams had done all they could to give every new arrival the opportunity to "build their New York City dream."

NYC is spending an average of $383 a night on housing each migrant household, Adams said, and the costs amount to $3.6 billion a year.

By July 2025, it's predicted the city will have spent $12 billion on the crisis.

"New Yorkers' compassion may be limitless, but our resources are not," Adams added, saying this is leading to difficult decisions over who gets a share of what is available.

The mayor referred to migrants sleeping on the street outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan last week as an example of a city stretched thin.

He called on President Biden to step in, as he believes local and state help isn't enough, and said immigration policies needed to change in order to ease the flow of people coming the city's way.

"New Yorkers did not create an international humanitarian crisis, but New Yorkers have been left to deal with this crisis almost entirely on our own," Adams added.

"It has been fueled by those in Congress who stand in the way of real immigration reforms, by governors who have used vulnerable asylum seekers as their political pawns, and the indifference of leaders across the nation."

The mayor said the city would not abandon those in its care, but pleaded for New York State decision makers in Albany, as well as President Biden to provide additional resources.

The federal government needs to lead a "decompression strategy" at the border, in order to help other cities take their share of new arrivals, Adams said.

Massachusetts declared a state of emergency over its migrant situation this week, while hundreds more people arrived at the U.S./Mexico border because of rumors it was being opened.