New York Police Test Drones To Broadcast Emergency Warnings

The city tested 'remote-piloted public messaging capabilities'

Luke Funk
A Mavic drone was used by the New York Police Department.Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The NYPD is testing using drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), to see if they could be used to make emergency announcements.

The department tested the technology in Queens on Sunday.

New York's Department of Emergency Management announced it was testing “remote-piloted public messaging capabilities.”

The idea would be to use drones to help alert residents about potentially dangerous weather situations.

The word drone was not used for the test.

Techspot reports that might be because using the word drone might mean the device is in violation of the Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology (POST) Act.  The POST Act requires the NYPD to go through a series of steps before using them, including a 90-day waiting period.

The NYPD rep would not share the results of the test AM New York reported.

In 2021, 13 people died in New York City when the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed the city.  Most of the deaths were people who were trapped in basement apartments.

The city said it would work to contact people in neighborhoods with concentrations of such apartments during severe weather.

The hope is that drones could be an additional tool for authorities to use.

