New York Police Officer Suspended After Death of Man Fleeing on Motorcycle During Drug Bust

A New York City police officer was suspended without pay Thursday after a man died when he was knocked him his scooter during an attempted drug bust.

NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran was doing a buy-and-bust sting in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx when suspect Eric Duprey jumped onto a scooter before he could be taken into custody, The New York Daily News reported, citing police sources.

Duran, who had just purchased the drugs from Duprey, allegedly threw an object at the 30-year-old suspect as he fled. The object, which was likely a small plastic cooler, knocked Duprey off the bike. He hit his head and died, police sources told the Daily News.

The NYPD said Thursday it suspended Duran without pay “following a fatal incident…involving a man attempting to flee from police on a motorcycle.” It did not provide more details about the incident.

The police said the man’s cause of death has yet to be determined and the department is “committed to ensuring that there will be a full, thorough, and transparent investigation of this incident.”

Following the incident, the NYPD told Bronx cops to prepare for fallout over the death.

“We had an incident in the Bronx with narcotics that is high potential for unrest,” an NYPD alert seen by the Daily News said.

A witness told the paper that as the Duprey fled, the Duran took his cooler full of drinks and threw it at Duprey. The witness said it seemed like Duprey died on impact and added that cops attempted CPR in vain.

Duprey’s wife Orlyanis Velez told the Daily News she was “given no information” about the encounter.

“I am scared as [police] are acting as if nothing happened,” she said.

Duprey’s stepdad Jose Colon questioned why the cooler was thrown.

“Why couldn’t the cop use any piece of equipment which was authorized for him to use?” he told the Daily News. “Why did he hit him with a cooler? What happened to the cop’s Taser?”