New York Police Officer Suspended After Death of Man Fleeing on Motorcycle During Drug Bust

A New York City police officer was suspended without pay Thursday after a man died when he was knocked him his scooter during an attempted drug bust.
NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran was doing a buy-and-bust sting in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx when suspect Eric Duprey jumped onto a scooter before he could be taken into custody, The New York Daily News reported, citing police sources.
Duran, who had just purchased the drugs from Duprey, allegedly threw an object at the 30-year-old suspect as he fled. The object, which was likely a small plastic cooler, knocked Duprey off the bike. He hit his head and died, police sources told the Daily News.
The NYPD said Thursday it suspended Duran without pay “following a fatal incident…involving a man attempting to flee from police on a motorcycle.” It did not provide more details about the incident.
The police said the man’s cause of death has yet to be determined and the department is “committed to ensuring that there will be a full, thorough, and transparent investigation of this incident.”
Following the incident, the NYPD told Bronx cops to prepare for fallout over the death.
- Police Brace For Potential Unrest in NYC After Cop Kills Fleeing Drug Suspect With Cooler Toss: Report
- Death of Man Killed on Scooter After NYC Cop Threw a Cooler at Him Ruled a Homicide
- Los Angeles Police Bust Drug Lab Disguised as Pizza Shop
- Panic at Pride in New York City: Revelers Flee After Fireworks Mistaken for Gunfire for Second Year
- Police Dog Assists in Massive Washington State Drug Bust, Taking $1.2 Million in Fentanyl Off Streets
- New York City Suspends Shelter Rules Before Migrant Surge
“We had an incident in the Bronx with narcotics that is high potential for unrest,” an NYPD alert seen by the Daily News said.
A witness told the paper that as the Duprey fled, the Duran took his cooler full of drinks and threw it at Duprey. The witness said it seemed like Duprey died on impact and added that cops attempted CPR in vain.
Duprey’s wife Orlyanis Velez told the Daily News she was “given no information” about the encounter.
“I am scared as [police] are acting as if nothing happened,” she said.
Duprey’s stepdad Jose Colon questioned why the cooler was thrown.
“Why couldn’t the cop use any piece of equipment which was authorized for him to use?” he told the Daily News. “Why did he hit him with a cooler? What happened to the cop’s Taser?”
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews