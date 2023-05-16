The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    New York Parents Protest Migrant Housing in School Gyms

    New York City has opened 140 sites as emergency shelters to house migrants.

    Published
    Luke Funk
    Mario Tama/Getty Images

    At least six New York City public school gyms are expected to be used to house migrants and some parents are not happy about it.

    Parents were outside of P.S. 172 in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning to protest.

    "We care about asylum-seekers, and we’re proud our city is a ‘sanctuary city’ — but housing asylum seekers on school grounds is absolutely unacceptable,” Virginia Vu, a PTA member and parent at Brooklyn’s MS 577 told the New York Post.

    The gym sits right next to the school yard where children as young as 4-years-old play, WABC reported. A letter to parents from the school said that housing the migrants "should not impact school operations, nor will the families have access to any other part of the school where students and staff are," the outlet reported.

    Local news site The City reported the decision to use school gyms came with little notice to parents, school administrators and local elected officials. 

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city has opened 140 sites as emergency shelters and eight currently operating large-scale humanitarian relief centers.

    The city says it is offering shelter to more than 65,000 asylum seekers.

