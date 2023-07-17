Manhunt Called Off After New York Kidnapping Victim Refuses to Help Police Find Suspect - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Manhunt Called Off After New York Kidnapping Victim Refuses to Help Police Find Suspect

The manhunt lasted for around five hours Saturday

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The search for an alleged kidnapper in southeast New York has been called off, according to local news reports, because the female victim would not cooperate with police.

Police in East Fishkill launched a search Saturday around 11:30 a.m. after a Poughkeepsie woman reported that she had been kidnapped, according to a report by the Mid Hudson News. Investigators determined the woman was being transported in a car on the Taconic State Parkway.

Officers with the East Fishkill Police Department found the vehicle near the parkway and witnessed the victim, whose name was not released, hanging out of the passenger side window. She then escaped the vehicle while the suspect, a Black man wearing a blue shirt and black shorts, fled in the vehicle.

Police car lights
Police arrested a man for threatening an internet service repairman.Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images
Read More

The woman was unhurt but uncooperative with police. Meanwhile, the suspect’s vehicle, a gold Mazda, was found abandoned nearby after crashing. The man suspected of kidnapping the woman had fled on foot and was briefly pursued by a state trooper before escaping, according to the Mid Hudson News.

Officers and sheriff’s deputies from the East Fishkill Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office searched the area until 5 p.m., when the search was called off because investigators believed the suspect left the area of East Fishkill.

Law enforcement officials later impounded the suspect’s vehicle.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.