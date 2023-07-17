Manhunt Called Off After New York Kidnapping Victim Refuses to Help Police Find Suspect

The search for an alleged kidnapper in southeast New York has been called off, according to local news reports, because the female victim would not cooperate with police.

Police in East Fishkill launched a search Saturday around 11:30 a.m. after a Poughkeepsie woman reported that she had been kidnapped, according to a report by the Mid Hudson News. Investigators determined the woman was being transported in a car on the Taconic State Parkway.

Officers with the East Fishkill Police Department found the vehicle near the parkway and witnessed the victim, whose name was not released, hanging out of the passenger side window. She then escaped the vehicle while the suspect, a Black man wearing a blue shirt and black shorts, fled in the vehicle.

The woman was unhurt but uncooperative with police. Meanwhile, the suspect’s vehicle, a gold Mazda, was found abandoned nearby after crashing. The man suspected of kidnapping the woman had fled on foot and was briefly pursued by a state trooper before escaping, according to the Mid Hudson News.

Officers and sheriff’s deputies from the East Fishkill Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office searched the area until 5 p.m., when the search was called off because investigators believed the suspect left the area of East Fishkill.

Law enforcement officials later impounded the suspect’s vehicle.