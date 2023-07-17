Manhunt Called Off After New York Kidnapping Victim Refuses to Help Police Find Suspect
The manhunt lasted for around five hours Saturday
The search for an alleged kidnapper in southeast New York has been called off, according to local news reports, because the female victim would not cooperate with police.
Police in East Fishkill launched a search Saturday around 11:30 a.m. after a Poughkeepsie woman reported that she had been kidnapped, according to a report by the Mid Hudson News. Investigators determined the woman was being transported in a car on the Taconic State Parkway.
Officers with the East Fishkill Police Department found the vehicle near the parkway and witnessed the victim, whose name was not released, hanging out of the passenger side window. She then escaped the vehicle while the suspect, a Black man wearing a blue shirt and black shorts, fled in the vehicle.
- Suspect Accused of Fatally Stabbing Gay Dancer in New York Charged with Murder: Police
- NYC Suing 30 Other New York Counties Over Refusal to Take Migrants
- Victim, Suspect Dead After Kidnapped Woman Held Hostage in Nevada Home
- New York Police Test Drones To Broadcast Emergency Warnings
- Two Men Stabbed in New York City’s West Village Near Magnolia Bakery
The woman was unhurt but uncooperative with police. Meanwhile, the suspect’s vehicle, a gold Mazda, was found abandoned nearby after crashing. The man suspected of kidnapping the woman had fled on foot and was briefly pursued by a state trooper before escaping, according to the Mid Hudson News.
Officers and sheriff’s deputies from the East Fishkill Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office searched the area until 5 p.m., when the search was called off because investigators believed the suspect left the area of East Fishkill.
Law enforcement officials later impounded the suspect’s vehicle.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews