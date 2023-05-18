New York Man Who Sold Drugs Out of Daycare Center Sentenced to 14 Years

A Long Island, New York, man who mixed and sold narcotics from an unlicensed daycare center was sentenced this week to spend the next 14 years behind bars.

Lex Lloyd, who is 26, pleaded guilty back in February to criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault, and criminal use of a fire arm, all first-degree felonies. His sentencing was Monday.

Lloyd also pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and three counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

He also pleaded guilty to single counts of menacing and second-degree conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Nassau County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Lloyd and an associate used acetone to prepare cocaine in the play area of a daycare center in Hempstead.

The narcotics were sold from that location as well as an unlicensed daycare in Rosedale, Queens.

"The defendant brazenly prepared narcotics near children’s toys and furniture at a fully functioning daycare center," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly. “Countless children were put at risk because of this defendant’s behavior."

Lloyd also tried to murder a romantic rival in 2021, reads the statement.

"In separate incidents, Lex Lloyd further endangered another child by attacking a romantic rival, who was with his son, and nearly killing the man in February 2021," Donnelly continued.

The man, who was shot in the back, was the ex-boyfriend of Lloyd's girlfriend.

The release further notes Lloyd was also sentenced Monday to five years' post release supervision.