New York Man Who Sold Drugs Out of Daycare Center Sentenced to 14 Years

A Long Island, New York, man who mixed and sold narcotics from an unlicensed daycare center was sentenced this week to spend the next 14 years behind bars.
Lex Lloyd, who is 26, pleaded guilty back in February to criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault, and criminal use of a fire arm, all first-degree felonies. His sentencing was Monday.
Lloyd also pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and three counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
He also pleaded guilty to single counts of menacing and second-degree conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.
- Here’s the Skinny: New York City Passes Bill Banning Weight Discrimination
- New York Town Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Migrants Expected Arrival
- New York’s Crime Problem is a Self-Inflicted Wound — and a Warning for Other Cities
- NYC’s Preschool and Daycare Providers Report Millions Missing in Unpaid Compensation
- How Democrats address rising crime rates and public safety concerns may impact the 2022 Midterm elections
The Nassau County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Lloyd and an associate used acetone to prepare cocaine in the play area of a daycare center in Hempstead.
The narcotics were sold from that location as well as an unlicensed daycare in Rosedale, Queens.
"The defendant brazenly prepared narcotics near children’s toys and furniture at a fully functioning daycare center," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly. “Countless children were put at risk because of this defendant’s behavior."
Lloyd also tried to murder a romantic rival in 2021, reads the statement.
"In separate incidents, Lex Lloyd further endangered another child by attacking a romantic rival, who was with his son, and nearly killing the man in February 2021," Donnelly continued.
The man, who was shot in the back, was the ex-boyfriend of Lloyd's girlfriend.
The release further notes Lloyd was also sentenced Monday to five years' post release supervision.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross RoadNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews