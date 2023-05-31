New York Limo Service Operator Sentenced to Minimum of 5 Years for Deaths of 20

A New York judge has sentenced the operator of an upstate limousine service to a minimum of five years and a maximum of 15 years in prison — less than a month after jurors convicted him on 20 separate counts of second-degree manslaughter.

Nauman Hussain, 33, the operator Prestige Limousine, learned his fate Wednesday morning from Judge Peter Lynch.

Earlier this month, a jury convicted Hussain of 20 counts of second degree manslaughter.

On Oct. 6, 2018, one of Hussain's limousines crashed in Schoharie — about 40 miles west of Albany — resulting in the deaths of 20 people.

Hussain was taken into custody four days later.

The braking system on the stretch limo that was carrying 17 people failed, and the vehicle plowed through a busy intersection, where two state highways meet.

All of the passengers in the limousine were killed, along with the driver, Scott Lisinicchia, who was 53.

Two of the victims were newlyweds: Erin Vertucci, 34, and Shane McGowan, 30.

Two pedestrians also died after the 5-ton vehicle struck an empty SUV that had been parked outside a nearby business. They were standing next to the SUV, police said.

The crash remains one of the deadliest transportation-related incidents in the United States in recent memory.

Hussain also faces a host of civil lawsuits stemming from the horrific crash.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday if Hussain's attorneys planned to appeal the sentence.