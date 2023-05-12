New York Law School Grads Heckle Eric Adams at Commencement Speech

Students graduating from the School of Law at the City University of New York on Friday turned their backs on and heckled Mayor Eric Adams.
The booing started as soon as the former police commissioner was introduced as the speaker at the Colden Auditorium at CUNY's Queens College.
The New York mayor's ugly reception erupted a day after CUNY students, staff and professors protested over millions of dollars in additional city budget cuts hitting the university system.
The city's Police Department has also come under fire from protesters for the delay in the arrest of former Marine Daniel Penny in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a city subway train earlier this month.
- Homeless Vets, Wedding Guests Displaced From Hotel to be Used for Migrants
- NYC Parents Fume After Students Can’t Use New School Gym—Because It Will House Migrants
- New York Parents Protest Migrant Housing in School Gyms
- Mayor Eric Adams on Prince Harry Car Chase: ‘We Have to Be Extremely Responsible’
- Another Bus Bringing Migrants Arrives in New York as City ‘Out of Room’
Students appeared particularly incensed when the former police commissioner boasted that he wore “a bulletproof vest and protected the children and family of this city” while working for 22 years for the Police Department.
When he declared he "knows what it takes to keep this city together," some shouted: "No you don't!"
Adams at one point appeared to attempt to align himself with the students, noting: “We have a lot of challenges, a lot of things that (need) discipline. And just as you see these graduates here, I know what it is to protest.”
But he also lectured them: “Instead of being a detached spectator in the full contact sport called life, get on the field and participate about improving the lives of the people of this city.”
The students didn't appear to be detached.
Adams spokesman Fabien Levy told the New York Daily News that the mayor “respects the rights of the graduates who peacefully protested today just like he peacefully protested countless times throughout his career. ... The mayor looks forward to seeing how these graduates serve our city in the future.”
CUNY Comptroller Brad Lander has estimated city budget cuts would slash $155 million from the system's funds this year, resulting in the likely loss of 235 faculty and staff positions.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews