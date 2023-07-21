New York Is Deploying Shark-Tracking Drones to Make Beaches Safer - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

New York Is Deploying Shark-Tracking Drones to Make Beaches Safer

New York beaches will be patrolled by drones looking for dangerous marine wildlife including sharks and diving birds

Published |Updated
Rachel Askinasi
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Governor Kathy Hochul makes a shark safety announcement at the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center in Wantagh. Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Lifeguards aren't the only ones patrolling New York state beaches this month. Now, swimmers' safety is also in the hands of drones.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that starting July 14, the technology will be used to monitor beaches for shark sightings.

Up to 60 of these "eye[s] in the sky" are being distributed to the Long Island area, and coastal areas of New York City and Westchester County, Hochul said on international Shark Awareness Day.

"State personnel will continue to do all we can to keep beachgoers safe," Hochul said.

Read More

"These new drones will allow us to scan the water and help local governments across Long Island and New York City keep local beaches safe for all."

Governor Kathy Hochul makes a shark safety announcement at the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center in Wantagh.
A drone seen during Gov. Kathy Hochul's shark safety announcement at the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center in Wantagh.Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

This investment comes after shark sightings have become increasingly more common over the past year, with bites reported on July 4 this year.

On Independence Day, a Long Island beach delayed opening because of supposed sighting of 50 sharks near shore. After investigation, those fish turned out to be harmless black drum, the New York Post reported.

This surveillance system will look for sharks and dangerous marine wildlife, schools of fish sharks feed on, seals, and diving birds.

When a drone spots something dangerous, lifeguards on WaveRunners will investigate, said Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

According to the announcement, there were eight drones operating last year, and 10 have been added so far this year. This season, two new patrol WaveRunners have been assigned to lifeguards at Jones Beach and Robert Moses State Parks.

The state will cover training and operation costs.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.