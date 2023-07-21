New York Is Deploying Shark-Tracking Drones to Make Beaches Safer

Lifeguards aren't the only ones patrolling New York state beaches this month. Now, swimmers' safety is also in the hands of drones.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that starting July 14, the technology will be used to monitor beaches for shark sightings.

Up to 60 of these "eye[s] in the sky" are being distributed to the Long Island area, and coastal areas of New York City and Westchester County, Hochul said on international Shark Awareness Day.

"State personnel will continue to do all we can to keep beachgoers safe," Hochul said.

"These new drones will allow us to scan the water and help local governments across Long Island and New York City keep local beaches safe for all."

A drone seen during Gov. Kathy Hochul's shark safety announcement at the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center in Wantagh. Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

This investment comes after shark sightings have become increasingly more common over the past year, with bites reported on July 4 this year.

On Independence Day, a Long Island beach delayed opening because of supposed sighting of 50 sharks near shore. After investigation, those fish turned out to be harmless black drum, the New York Post reported.

This surveillance system will look for sharks and dangerous marine wildlife, schools of fish sharks feed on, seals, and diving birds.

When a drone spots something dangerous, lifeguards on WaveRunners will investigate, said Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

According to the announcement, there were eight drones operating last year, and 10 have been added so far this year. This season, two new patrol WaveRunners have been assigned to lifeguards at Jones Beach and Robert Moses State Parks.

The state will cover training and operation costs.