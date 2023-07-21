New York Is Deploying Shark-Tracking Drones to Make Beaches Safer

Lifeguards aren't the only ones patrolling New York state beaches this month. Now, swimmers' safety is also in the hands of drones.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that starting July 14, the technology will be used to monitor beaches for shark sightings.
Up to 60 of these "eye[s] in the sky" are being distributed to the Long Island area, and coastal areas of New York City and Westchester County, Hochul said on international Shark Awareness Day.
"State personnel will continue to do all we can to keep beachgoers safe," Hochul said.
- New York to Deploy Drones to Monitor Shark Activity After Multiple People Recently Bitten
- Sharks Captured in Drone Video Swimming Just Off Hamptons Beachfront in New York
- New York Beaches on High Alert for Sharks After 4 Attacks in 2 Days
- A Great White Shark Swam Past New York Beaches Before Recent Spate of Bites
- Five Shark Bites in 48 Hours at New York Beaches Prompt Warnings for Swimmers
"These new drones will allow us to scan the water and help local governments across Long Island and New York City keep local beaches safe for all."
This investment comes after shark sightings have become increasingly more common over the past year, with bites reported on July 4 this year.
On Independence Day, a Long Island beach delayed opening because of supposed sighting of 50 sharks near shore. After investigation, those fish turned out to be harmless black drum, the New York Post reported.
This surveillance system will look for sharks and dangerous marine wildlife, schools of fish sharks feed on, seals, and diving birds.
When a drone spots something dangerous, lifeguards on WaveRunners will investigate, said Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
According to the announcement, there were eight drones operating last year, and 10 have been added so far this year. This season, two new patrol WaveRunners have been assigned to lifeguards at Jones Beach and Robert Moses State Parks.
The state will cover training and operation costs.
