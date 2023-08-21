New York Governor Signs Legislation Banning Dumping of Radioactive Waste Into Hudson River

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law banning companies from dumping radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River.

Public health advocates are praising the legislation, with one organizer telling Common Dreams that it shows "the power of our communities over corporations."

The new Save the Hudson law is taking effect weeks before Holtec International, a company specializing in parts for nuclear reactors, was planning to discharge 45,000 gallons of wastewater from pools used to cool used reactor fuel at a former nuclear power plant.

The company was planning to eventually dump a total of 1 million gallons of the wastewater into the Hudson. At least 10,000 people get their drinking water from the river, according to Common Dreams.

Organizers from Riverkeeper, Food and Water Watch, the Indian Point Safe Energy Coalition (IPSEC) and other groups spoke out against the plan.

More than 400,000 people, and representatives from 35 localities and 138 civil society groups signed petitions calling on Hochul's support.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill banning wastewater dumping into the Hudson River. Allard Schager/Getty Images

The Indian Point Energy Center was shut down in 2021 after decades of local activism opposing its existence. Now, members of the public say Holtec should be required to hold the wastewater in tanks until a solution is reached.

State Sen. Pete Harckham, who sponsored the legislation, called the signing of the bill "one of the great environmental victories in state history."

"The overwhelming opposition from the public against Holtec's profit-driven discharges has resonated across New York as communities have spoken loud and clear that it is unacceptable to use the Hudson River as a dumping ground for radioactive waste," Riverkeeper president Tracy Brown said.