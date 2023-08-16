New York Governor Issues Health Alert Over ‘Extraordinarily Dangerous’ Raw Shellfish Bacteria After Fatality - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

New York Governor Issues Health Alert Over ‘Extraordinarily Dangerous’ Raw Shellfish Bacteria After Fatality

Vibriosis can cause skin breakdown and ulcers

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The New York State Health Department has issued guidance after a person's death on Long Island is believed to be linked to rare bacteria found in raw shellfish. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that vibriosis, a rare but potentially fatal bacterial infection that can cause skin breakdown and ulcers, was identified in someone who died in Suffolk County. Vibriosis occurs naturally in saltwater coastal environments and can be found in higher concentrations from May to October when the weather is warmer, according to a news release from the state. 

The Suffolk County death is still being investigated by officials to determine if the bacteria was encountered in New York waters or elsewhere. At least two deaths in Connecticut have been linked to the virus, the Associated Press reported. 

“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” Hochul said. 

Vibrio vulnificus bacteria doesn’t make an oyster look, smell or taste any different.

Fresh oysters
Vibrio vulnificus bacteria doesn’t make an oyster look, smell or taste any different.Getty Images

The state health department is reminding healthcare providers to consider vibriosis when treating patients with severe wound infections or sepsis.

Read More

New Yorkers with wounds should not swim in warm seawater, said state Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald, adding that those with compromised immune systems should obtain from handling or eating raw seafood. 

Those with liver disease, cancer or a weakened immune system or people taking medicine to decrease stomach acid levels may be at a higher risk of getting vibriosis, the state said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.