New York Governor Issues Health Alert Over ‘Extraordinarily Dangerous’ Raw Shellfish Bacteria After Fatality
Vibriosis can cause skin breakdown and ulcers
The New York State Health Department has issued guidance after a person's death on Long Island is believed to be linked to rare bacteria found in raw shellfish.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that vibriosis, a rare but potentially fatal bacterial infection that can cause skin breakdown and ulcers, was identified in someone who died in Suffolk County. Vibriosis occurs naturally in saltwater coastal environments and can be found in higher concentrations from May to October when the weather is warmer, according to a news release from the state.
The Suffolk County death is still being investigated by officials to determine if the bacteria was encountered in New York waters or elsewhere. At least two deaths in Connecticut have been linked to the virus, the Associated Press reported.
“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” Hochul said.
Vibrio vulnificus bacteria doesn’t make an oyster look, smell or taste any different.
The state health department is reminding healthcare providers to consider vibriosis when treating patients with severe wound infections or sepsis.
New Yorkers with wounds should not swim in warm seawater, said state Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald, adding that those with compromised immune systems should obtain from handling or eating raw seafood.
Those with liver disease, cancer or a weakened immune system or people taking medicine to decrease stomach acid levels may be at a higher risk of getting vibriosis, the state said.
