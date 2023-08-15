New York Deploys More National Guard to Deal With Rising Security Concerns Over Migrant Arrivals
State officials have estimated it may cost up to $20 million per month to house asylum seekers
The state of New York is deploying additional members of the state’s National Guard to assist with logistical and operational support at a shelter near Buffalo and Rochester for asylum seekers, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.
There is also the matter of rising security concerns.
In addition to the deployments to Erie County, which includes Buffalo, and Monroe County, which includes Rochester, New York has already deployed more than 1,800 National Guard personnel to state-run shelters for asylum seekers and other migrants in New York City.
According to Hochul’s office, the National Guard already exclusively staffs more than 30 of the state’s shelter facilities in New York City and primarily staffs another 18.
The state has sent roughly 530 migrants to western New York over the last two months after shelters in New York City reached capacity, according to a report by the Buffalo News.
Two of those migrants have since been arrested on sexual assault charges, including one man from Venezuela who was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman he knew at one of the Erie County hotels that has been converted into a shelter, according to the county's district attorney.
Hochul announced Saturday that the state would send some $250 million to New York City, allowing it to reimburse costs related to supporting asylum seekers and other migrants, many of which have been transported to the city from border cities in Republican-run states like Texas and Florida.
State officials have estimated it may cost up to $20 million per month to house asylum seekers and other migrants at New York City’s shelter on Randall’s Island, one of four the state is fully funding in the city. That cost would amount to 0.1% of the state’s $229 billion budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
“Since asylum seekers first arrived in New York, we have been providing significant humanitarian aid as New York City works to meet their legal obligation to provide shelter," Hochul said in a statement. "We will continue our efforts to provide financial support, personnel and equipment, and continued advocacy for federal assistance.”
