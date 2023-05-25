The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    New York Considers Housing Migrants on College Campuses

    There are more than 71,000 migrants and asylum seekers entering New York.

    Madeline Fitzgerald
    ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

    As thousands of migrants arrive in New York searching for housing and work, the state is considering using university campuses as temporary housing. 

    "We are looking at many SUNY campuses right now. And again, there's a sense of urgency," Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday. 

    “We have to make sure that [the universities] will work, the timing works and the students are gone. And then we'll be able to talk to the mayor and his team about what use they want to have."

    Last Friday, Hochul told reporters that there are currently more than 71,000 migrants and asylum seekers entering New York state after migrating across the southern border of the United States. 

    Several New York counties have declared states of emergency – saying that they cannot accommodate migrants due to preexisting housing shortages. Albany, which is home to a SUNY campus, is among the counties declaring a state of emergency.

    Hochul did not confirm which of the SUNY schools could potentially offer housing to migrants. 

    "We are looking at all state assets to help ameliorate the problem which is at a crisis level here in the city of New York,” Hochul said. “SUNY campuses are part of the inventory of what we're looking at.” 

    This influx comes following the expiration of Title 42 – an emergency provision used during the pandemic to curb the flow of migrants. The provision expired earlier this month, allowing many migrants the first opportunity to enter the country since 2020. 

