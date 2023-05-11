The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    New York Coffee Shop to Feature Dancing Robot Barista

    The robot can allegedly make up to 50 cups of coffee an hour.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    (Richtech Robotics)

    A robot-run coffee shop is expected to open in Brooklyn.

    Eater New York reported that "coming soon" signs for Botbar Coffee have gone up in a storefront in the Greenpoint neighborhood.

    The barista robot is produced by RichTech Robotics.

    The company said the robot is pre-programmed to create beverages on demand: a customer enters their order into a touchpad and the robot makes the drink.

    Read More

    The company also said that “precise programming delivers consistent results."

    The two-armed robot will be able to dance and wave when not serving cups of coffee.

    RichTech showed off the robot at the Bar and Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas in March. Robots have gained popularity in the service industry due to a shortage of workers and rising wages.

    Eater New York notes that the cafe must accept cash to comply with New York City requirements.

    The Messenger has reached out to Botbar for comment.

    Robot coffee servers are not new in the United States. There are three Cafe X shops in San Francisco that use robots to make coffee.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.