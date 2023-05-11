New York Coffee Shop to Feature Dancing Robot Barista

A robot-run coffee shop is expected to open in Brooklyn.

Eater New York reported that "coming soon" signs for Botbar Coffee have gone up in a storefront in the Greenpoint neighborhood.

The barista robot is produced by RichTech Robotics.

The company said the robot is pre-programmed to create beverages on demand: a customer enters their order into a touchpad and the robot makes the drink.

The company also said that “precise programming delivers consistent results."

The two-armed robot will be able to dance and wave when not serving cups of coffee.

RichTech showed off the robot at the Bar and Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas in March. Robots have gained popularity in the service industry due to a shortage of workers and rising wages.

Eater New York notes that the cafe must accept cash to comply with New York City requirements.

The Messenger has reached out to Botbar for comment.

Robot coffee servers are not new in the United States. There are three Cafe X shops in San Francisco that use robots to make coffee.