New York City Shark Attack Victim ‘Lost 20 Pounds of Flesh’: Reports

A New York City woman lost a massive chunk of her leg when a shark bit her in the Big Apple's first such attack in 70 years, according to reports Tuesday.

The terrifying incident may also have involved a juvenile white shark, which when fully grown is commonly known as a great white.

The 65-year-old victim is missing "approximately 20 pounds of flesh" as a result of the incident that took place around 5:50 p.m. Monday off Rockaway Beach in Queens, the New York Post first reported, citing unidentified sources.

That estimate was later confirmed by the New York Times, which cited information in a police report.

The Post also identified the woman as Tatyana Koltunyuk and published photos of her that include one shot in front of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, where she wore clothing in Ukraine's national colors of blue and yellow.

The bite left a gaping wound several inches wide and deep, the Associated Press said, citing a photograph it obtained.

Tatyana Koltunyuk Facebook

University of Florida shark expert Gavin Naylor told the AP that the bite appeared most consistent with a juvenile white shark but could also have been inflicted by a bull shark or a sandbar shark.

Most bites in New York waters leave only minor puncture wounds or grazes after smaller sharks mistake someone's ankle or lower leg for a fish, the AP said.

Naylor characterized Monday's incident as "something qualitatively different."

"This is a very severe injury from something that’s powerful and unambiguous,” he said.

“It’s very deliberate.”

Following the attack, Koltunyuk was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

She was listed in serious but stable condition on Tuesday, the Times said, citing police.

The attack reportedly took place while she was swimming alone, which Naylor described to the Post as “certainly is not advisable.”

“We advise people not to swim at dawn or dusk, largely because animals will move then, and predators will look for them and chase them down,” he said.

Rockaway Beach was closed Tuesday as police and firefighters used drones to conduct aerial surveillance for sharks.

An overhead search immediately after Monday's attack didn't turn up any sharks, according to reports.

Before that incident, the most recent shark attack in New York City waters took place at Rockaway Beach when a teenage boy was bitten on Sept. 3, 1953.

Alan Stevenson Jr., then 15, was surf fishing for striped bass but hooked an 80-pound sand shark that bit his leg when he tried to grab its tail.

This story has been updated with additional information from media outlets.