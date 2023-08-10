New York City Prisoner Escapes Custody by Scaling Building With Rope Made of Towels
Yenchun Chen was being treated at a hospital when he climbed out a fifth-floor window and hailed a cab
A prisoner escaped police custody in New York City by climbing out of a fifth-floor hospital window, scaling down the side of the building with a makeshift rope fashioned from towels, then hopping into a cab, according to reports.
Yenchun Chen, 44, remained on the lam early Thursday after the daring breakout from Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital.
Chen was arrested July 31 on charges including criminal possession and criminal sale of a controlled substance, to which he pleaded not guilty, online court records show.
While Chen was being held in lieu of bail, corrections officers brought him to the hospital on Friday for a cardiac issue, local outlet WABC reported.
On Wednesday, Chen asked for several towels to take a shower, authorities told the outlet.
When officers later went to check on him, they found the window open and Chen nowhere in sight, according to WABC.
Investigators quickly determined that Chen climbed out of the fifth-floor window, descending to the top of an air conditioning unit on the second floor, according to authorities and the report.
Chen then allegedly used a ladder to get to street level and fled the area via a yellow taxi.
NYPD Crime Stoppers posted a surveillance image of Chen to social media, asking for the public’s help in locating him.
He’s described as about 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, with tattoos on his left arm and hand.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.
