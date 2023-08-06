New York City Lawmaker Takes Eco Fight to Iconic Ice Cream Trucks

A Brooklyn lawmaker is waging a battle against New York City’s iconic ice cream trucks, pushing for legislation that would require them to stop using fuel-powered generators.

Lincoln Restler, a member of the New York City Council representing parts of Brooklyn, introduced legislation on Thursday that would “prohibit ice cream trucks operating in the city from using generators or engines powered by carbon-based fuel to provide electricity for food equipment, such as freezers and soft serve machines,” according to a summary of the bill posted to the City Council website.

The bill received pushback from other council members.

“In the dog days of August, it’s hard to imagine more of a killjoy than putting one’s climate bullseye on our iconic ice cream man, but behold, I give you Councilman Lincoln Restler,” Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli said. “That’s not the ice caps melting, kids, it’s your summertime tears.”

A vendor for Mister Softee, one of the largest ice cream truck operators in the country, threw cold water on Restler’s proposed legislation in an interview with The New York Post

“I’m not worried about it – it’s not gonna happen. It’s too expensive,” the vendor said. “They would have to make all of the construction sites and food vendor trucks do the same thing and that’s just not gonna happen.”

The law, if the bill passes, would go into effect three years from that date.

US Marines walk past a Mr. Softee Ice Cream truck at the Northwell Health Side by Side: A Celebration of Service event in Flatiron on May 28, 2022 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Restler, in an interview with The New York Post, defended the legislation and said he’s committed to supporting the small-business owners who run and operate Mister Softee and other popular ice cream trucks.

“I promise you there is not a member of the City Council who loves ice cream more than me and we are committed to supporting every small business owner and Mr. Softee seller in the city of New York,” he said. “If there’s a need for including a loan program or grants into this legislation, I’m happy to consider it.”