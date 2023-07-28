New York City Cab Driver Beaten by Group in Broad Daylight, Attack Caught on Video

Several people attacked a New York City cab driver in broad daylight in Midtown Manhattan last week in an incident that was caught on video.

Two people were arrested in connection with the beating that left the 60-year-old injured, police said. The brawl reportedly erupted after a verbal dispute involving the driver and a group of people.

A video published by the New York Post showed five individuals beating the driver with closed fists and shoes. The driver tries to protect his head but is unable to fight back.

At one point, he falls on the ground along the side of his taxi after losing his balance as one woman from the group continues beating him and stomping on his chest before being pulled away by a person standing nearby. People present at the scene watched the assault unfold without intervening.

An NYPD spokesperson told The Messenger that the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was involved in verbal dispute with the individuals before it escalated to violence.

The police said that he was punched on the upper left side of his face with a closed fist “causing pain and swelling.” Meanwhile, a person from the group grabbed the taxi’s right side view mirror and damaged it.

The victim was transferred to New York University Hospital in stable condition, and the police investigation is ongoing.

Two individuals were arrested on scene in connection with the assault, including 35-year-old Howard Colley who was charged with assault and 51-year-old Natalie Morgan who is now facing a criminal mischief charge.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers condemned the incident, according to the New York Post.

“We must catch these young thugs and lock them up,” spokesperson Fernando Mateo said in a statement. “This elderly driver did not deserve this brutal beating. Assaults, stabbings, shootings, and robberies must stop.”

The NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission also denounced the attack.

“Our city’s hardworking drivers brave the streets every day to get us where we need to go, and violence against them is totally unacceptable and illegal," said Press Secretary Jason Kersten in a statement emailed to The Messenger. "Our Driver Support Unit is in contact with the driver and offering him assistance."

From 1990 to the early 2000s, 180 taxi drivers in NYC have been killed while on duty, according to the New York City and Limousine Commission. A New York State bill called “taxi driver protection act” enacted in 2017 requires including a sign in every taxi vehicle, stating that assaulting a driver is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Kutin Gyimah, an NYC taxi driver, died last year due to a similar beating, according to NBC News. The 50-year-old was driving several passengers in Queens who allegedly tried to evade paying for the ride, which prompted him to chase them. He was then “struck by one or more of the suspects,” according to the NYPD. The police said he hit his head falling on the ground and lost consciousness. A 13-year-old girl was arrested at the time in connection with the fatal attack.