New York City Businesses Have a New Strategy in Losing War Against Shoplifters

Businesses of all sizes in Queens, New York, that have been plagued by shoplifting have a new tool at their disposal to keep thieves away.
Melinda Katz, district attorney for the borough, announced Tuesday that mom-and-pop shops to department stores can now obtain trespass notices against individuals who keep stealing from them.
If the individual violates that notice's warning, they face arrest.
In a pilot scheme with 142 businesses across the neighborhoods of Jamaica, Flushing and Astoria, 82 individuals were served notices and five of those were arrested.
"Individuals would come inside my store to steal items from the counter, including iPads," said Mee Mee Xie, owner of Wong Nutrition in Flushing.
"Since I enrolled in the program and have been working with the police and the Queens DA’s office, my store has been much safer, and I have not experienced another incident."
Katz's office is working with the NYPD on the Merchants Business Improvement Program, which the department believes will reduce crime.
“The feedback from the merchants in the pilot programs has been very positive," Katz said. "With the high rate of retail theft we are seeing throughout the city, it is absolutely essential that we keep fighting back."
"Expanding this program across the borough is an important part of that fight," the district attorney continued. "We are not going to allow a small group of individuals to terrorize shopkeepers, their employees and customers and to disrupt our local economy. We will not allow that to happen, because when our local businesses thrive, our communities thrive.”
In May, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said shoplifting incidents had increased by 44 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year.
“Last year alone, 327 repeat offenders were responsible for 30 percent of the more than 22,000 retail thefts across our city," the mayor said as he made a promise to tackle the situation.
Business owners in Queens said that before the program, they had little defense against the criminals.
"As a wine and liquor store owner, I am a magnet for shoplifting," Robert Battipaglia, owner of Grand Wine & Liquor in Astoria, added. "The DA’s office and the police have been very helpful in trying to combat this trend."
