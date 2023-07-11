‘Ukraine’s Future Is in NATO,’ Alliance Promises, But Still No Timetable

NATO members on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine's eventual membership but stopped short of offering a specific timeline for the embattled country to join the alliance.

In a communique issued at the alliance's summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, the member nations proclaimed that "Ukraine’s future is in NATO," but said that membership was contingent on Ukraine making additional "progress on interoperability as well as additional democratic and security sector reforms."

The communique followed statements made by both Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. President Joe Biden endorsing a slower approach to membership than Ukraine, and some of its European backers, are hoping for.

“We agree on the language that…you proposed, relative to the future of Ukraine being able to join NATO,” Biden told Stoltenberg ahead of a private meeting Tuesday. “And we’re looking for a continued united NATO.”

President Joe Biden attends the opening high-level session of the 2023 NATO Summit on July 11, in Vilnius, Lithuania. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Tuesday evening, that language was made plain: Ukraine would not be invited to join NATO, Stoltenberg said, until "members agree and conditions are met."



Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is also attending the summit, had said it was "unprecedented and absurd" to deny Ukraine a clear roadmap for membership.

The communique does move somewhat beyond previous commitments given to Ukraine. NATO members have now agreed that Ukraine will no longer need a "membership action plan," an intermediate stage for NATO members that can often take years. The communique also announced the establishment of a new NATO-Ukraine Council, which will be a forum for "joint consultations, decision-making, and activities, and will also serve as a crisis consultation mechanism between NATO and Ukraine."

Several Western leaders have also made new military aid commitments at the summit.

German media reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius would announce a €700 million ($770 million) arms package including 40 Marder armored vehicles, 25 Leopard I battle tanks, and 20,000 artillery rounds.



French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, said France would begin supplying long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

"I have decided to increase deliveries of weapons and equipment to enable Ukrainians to have the capacity to strike deeply while keeping to our doctrine to allow Ukraine to defend its territory," he said after arriving in Vilnius.



Storm Shadow, or SCALP-EG, missiles have a range of 300 miles. Last month, Ukraine used Storm Shadows supplied by Britain to strike an important bridge connecting occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland.



Later on Tuesday, Norway pledged $240 million in military aid. "The defensive war being waged by Ukraine…is being waged now," Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Gahr Store told reporters at the summit. "It is now that is really necessary."Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Macron’s missile decision was “fraught with consequences for the Ukrainian side because, naturally, it will force us to take countermeasures.”



Peskov said new arms deliveries won’t change the course of Russia’s “special military operation,” but “can only exacerbate the plight of the Ukrainian Kyiv regime.”