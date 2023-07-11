New Video Shows Scary Moment Mass. Officer Accidentally Fired Gun During Hoax School Threat

A newly released video captures the exact moment a police officer’s gun misfired while responding to a call of a hoax shooting at a Massachusetts private school.

According to WHDH-TV, police responded to the St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Mass., on May 22 for calls of an active shooter.

Shortly after arriving, police were able to determine the call was a hoax, but an 11-year-police veteran clearing a bathroom with three other officers accidentally discharged his gun into the floor, causing more hysteria, per WBTS-TV.

Citing the Danvers police chief, WHDH reports the firing of the weapon was accidental and occurred when the officer was reholstering his gun.

The officer involved reportedly requested more weapons training following the incident.

No injuries were reported.