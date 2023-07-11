New Video Shows Scary Moment Mass. Officer Accidentally Fired Gun During Hoax School Threat

A newly released video captures the exact moment a police officer’s gun misfired while responding to a call of a hoax shooting at a Massachusetts private school.
According to WHDH-TV, police responded to the St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Mass., on May 22 for calls of an active shooter.
Shortly after arriving, police were able to determine the call was a hoax, but an 11-year-police veteran clearing a bathroom with three other officers accidentally discharged his gun into the floor, causing more hysteria, per WBTS-TV.
- New Details Emerge After Detective’s Accidental Gun Discharge During Hoax School Shooting Alert
- Scary Video Shows Moment Vehicle Crashes Into Dog Daycare
- Video Shows Naked Woman Exiting Car on Highway, Firing Gun in Air
- Man Accidentally Fires Gun into Store and Shoots His Own Son
- WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Farmington Officer Wounded in Mass Shooting
Citing the Danvers police chief, WHDH reports the firing of the weapon was accidental and occurred when the officer was reholstering his gun.
The officer involved reportedly requested more weapons training following the incident.
No injuries were reported.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- July Was Officially the Hottest Month on RecordNews
- Prigozhin Says ‘Heavy Artillery’ Diplomat Victoria Nuland Trying to Keep Wagner Troops Out of NigerNews
- NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to DeathNews
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands From Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn to Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews